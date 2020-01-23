CLASSIFIED PLATFORM MARKET ANALYSIS BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END-USE, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Classified Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Classified Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

In the past, classified ads were part of newspapers which offered advertisers cheap, small type notices arranged under specific categories. The media industry has witnessed switch from print media to digital media and has proven itself quite lucrative for classified platform players. Growing number of sites are providing specialized classified marketplaces online catering to niche categories including products and services such as boats, pianos, pets, and adult services. Classified platforms market includes both business to consumer (B2C) and consumer to consumer (C2C) categories. Despite of several advancements in the online classified platforms, the market is currently at a nascent stage due to large of consumers spending time on the print media; however, with increasing internet subscribers and growing number of subscribers on social media, the market for online classified platform is expected to hold promising revenue opportunity during the forecast period.

Online advertising of a particular product or service through classified platforms enables consumer to explore and compare a particular product or service in a better way than print advertising. Few of the classified platforms also provides 360 degree view of products which enables consumers to better understand the dimension and esthetics of a product, thereby enhancing consumers’ experience. Moreover, with the proliferation of business applications on mobile platforms, classified ads platforms is providing greater opportunity to both buyers and sellers in terms of saving time and cost.

In 2017, the global Classified Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Craigslist

Finn.No

Ebay

Quikr India

OLX

Rightmove

Backpage

…

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3377953-global-classified-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business To Consumer (B2C)

Consumer To Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Manufacturing

Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Classified Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Business To Consumer (B2C)

1.4.3 Consumer To Consumer (C2C)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Classified Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Services

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Classified Platform Market Size

2.2 Classified Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Classified Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Classified Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Classified Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Classified Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Classified Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Classified Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Classified Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Classified Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Classified Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Craigslist

12.1.1 Craigslist Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Classified Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Craigslist Revenue in Classified Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Craigslist Recent Development

12.2 Finn.No

12.2.1 Finn.No Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Classified Platform Introduction

12.2.4 Finn.No Revenue in Classified Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Finn.No Recent Development

12.3 Ebay

12.3.1 Ebay Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Classified Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Ebay Revenue in Classified Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Ebay Recent Development

12.4 Quikr India

12.4.1 Quikr India Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Classified Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Quikr India Revenue in Classified Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Quikr India Recent Development

12.5 OLX

12.5.1 OLX Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Classified Platform Introduction

12.5.4 OLX Revenue in Classified Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 OLX Recent Development

12.6 Rightmove

12.6.1 Rightmove Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Classified Platform Introduction

12.6.4 Rightmove Revenue in Classified Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Rightmove Recent Development

12.7 Backpage

12.7.1 Backpage Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Classified Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Backpage Revenue in Classified Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Backpage Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3377953-global-classified-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com