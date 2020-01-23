Dental Instruments and Appliances Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2024

Dental instruments and appliances are the tools that are used by the dental professionals to examine, restore, manipulate tissues or extract teeth. Moreover, these are also used to treat all kinds of dental disorders or deformities. Some of the common dental tools and appliances include dental mirrors, dental probes and retractors, dental hand pieces or dental drills and dental burs. Dental drills are the most used instruments in dental treatment. Dental drill is a high-speed drill used for decay removal and shaping the tooth structure before inserting a filling or a dental crown or even to remove old and temporary fillings before the insertion of new or permanent crown or filling. As per current global demand, dental drill engines occupy around 9% of the global market leaving the rest of the market share for the other dental instruments and appliances. Dental hand pieces/engines are available in various types depending on the speed (also known as an airotor), friction grip etc.

According to a global study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, dental caries are one of the major oral health problems in most countries. About 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have cavities. As a counter measure, the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken initiatives to promote the prevention of oral diseases across the globe which in turn might result in a rise in the number of dental diagnostic instruments and appliances. The study says the oral diseases are more observed in low- and middle-income countries and the prevalence rate of oral diseases is varied depending on the geographical region, availability and accessibility to the oral health services. In many developing countries, access to oral health services is limited and oral care is often neglected. On the other hand, a study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that about 30% of people aged 65–74 have no natural teeth which can be partly attributed to neglected oral care.

The demand for cosmetic dentistry and the increasing dental tourism has led to an increase in sophisticated and advanced dental appliances. Other factors supporting the industry growth are the rising geriatric population, and increasing awareness about dental care. Tough the heavy taxation on dental devices and high cost, advanced dental equipment can hamper the growth of the market.

North America dominates the dental instruments and appliances market owing to the high demand for dental procedures and growing incidences of oral health problems. Europe dental instruments and appliances market is on par with North America market banking on the demand for the products related to oral health and increased patient awareness. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to increased demand for dental care and high unmet demand of large patient pool. Other reasons for the market growth in this region is the introduction of innovative instruments and techniques. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure due to the government initiatives is likely to boost the business environment in the region.

Key players in the global dental instruments and appliances market include Danaher Corporation, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, Inc., A-dec Inc., AMD LASERS, Biolase, Inc., Midmark Corporation, and 3M Corporation.