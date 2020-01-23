Flameproof Camera Housing Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018-2028

Flameproof Camera Housing Market – Introduction

Flameproof camera housing is defined as a solid cabinet widely used to keep a camera safe from fire hazards. Rapidly advancing technology has paved way for flameproof camera housings with high tolerance to extreme temperatures. Flameproof camera housings are extensively used in the hazardous locations, to enable optimal surveillance and recording even during harsh environment conditions. Flameproof camera housing has been witnessing increasing adoption to keep cameras safe in diverse industries, such as onshore and offshore petrochemical, welding, healthcare, refineries, oil mines, coal mines, chemical and pharmaceutical plants, and ordnance factories. Furthermore, the growing fire incidences are increasing the adoption of fireproof camera housing to keep expensive surveillance equipment safe during fire explosions. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the United States fire departments responded to more than Mn fires in 2017. These factors are driving the demand for flameproof camera housing market.

Flameproof Camera Housing Market – Competitive Landscape

Emerson Electric

Established in 1890 and headquartered in Missouri, U.S., the company offers a wide range of products, solutions and services, such as automation solutions, storage systems, commercial and residential solutions, control and safety systems, process control systems, sensing and protection devices, power technologies industrial automation, network power and vacuum equipment.

Honeywell International Inc.

Founded in 1906, and currently headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, the company a leading global manufacturer of automation and security solutions for wide range of commercial and residential applications. The company is focused on technologies that create ‘connected homes’ & ‘connected buildings’.

Electro-Flow Controls (EFC) Group Ltd

Established in 1988 & headquartered in Aberdeen, Europe, EFC Group Ltd is a global control, monitoring, instrumentation & handling company that serves the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures, and installs monitoring, control, instrumentation, and handling solutions for the oil & gas industry in the UK and beyond.

Controlin BV

Controlin BV is based in Ridderkerk, Netherlands. The product offerings of the company include network emergency switchover, energy management, transformers and shunts, industrial connectors and housings, measuring instruments, and measurement converters.

Jewll Industries (Pty) Ltd

Established in Johannesburg, Jewll Industries (Pty) Ltd was registered in November 1996 and started operating shortly thereafter. The company serves the mining and other industries that require high quality flameproof and other related products.

Flameproof Camera Housing Market – Dynamics

Wide Adoption of Flameproof Housing in Thermographic Cameras Fueling Market Growth

Thermal imaging cameras are widely used in firefighting, as these cameras render infrared radiation as visible light and enable firefighters to see areas of heat through darkness, smoke, or heat-permeable barriers. Growing demand for thermal imaging cameras is pushing the sales of flameproof camera housing, which is used in their construction. Flameproof camera housing allows the thermographic cameras to withstand hazards of fireground operations. Moreover, thermographic cameras with flameproof housings operates without any loss of signal clarity and coverage, while tilting and panning or zooming the lens in and out.

Unabated Fire Incidences Driving Sales of Cameras with Flameproof Housing

A slew of fire incidences takes place regularly in various industries, thereby creating a surge in the demand for explosion-proof equipment housing or covering, such as flameproof camera housing. With industries making hefty investments to keep their expensive equipment protected from fire explosions, the adoption of innovative, alarm-integrated flameproof camera housing is growing. Moreover, the growing demand for proper surveillance cameras in industries that are prone to fire, and in public buildings is necessitating the adoption of flameproof camera housing and enclosures. These factors are fuelling the usage of flameproof camera housing in surveillance equipment to ensure nothing goes out of sight even when fire breaks out.

Flameproof Camera Housing Manufacturers Utilizing Quality Assured Materials to Appeal Wider Audience

Burgeoning fire incidences coupled with growing demand for high quality fire protection materials and equipment is driving the incorporation of innovation in flameproof camera housing market. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing quality assure materials in manufacturing processes to appeal to a wider user base. They are focusing on advanced offerings that can be used in potentially dangerous sites where gases under Gas Groups IIA and IIB are present, and are designing variants that meet the strictest international standards and to operate in hazardous areas. Consequently, the sales of solid, non-corrosive, and stylish flameproof camera housing are anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years.

Flameproof Camera Housing Market – Segmentation

Based on end user industries, the global flameproof camera housing market is segmented into:

Petrochemical

Welding

Healthcare

Mining

Chemical

Others

