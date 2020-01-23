FRP Pipe Market – Market revenue is predicted to gain momentum in the year 2018 – 2028

FRP Pipe Market Introduction

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) also known as fiber reinforced polymer is a composite material made using polymer and fiber. The fibers used are usually glass, carbon, or basalt. FRP is used on a large scale in the construction of piping systems and other type of industrial process equipment, owing to the long product life and minimum maintenance required.

Due to the corrosion resistance, FRP pipes are widely used in various industries such as petrochemical, desalination, and power generation. Moreover, FRP pipes are lightweight and can be installed with minimum field equipment and tools, thereby, making it easy to install in fields. Additionally, with a larger diameter, FRP pipe accounts for lower energy pumping cost. FRP pipe market worldwide is witnessing increasing demand for water and wastewater and oil and gas industries.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4650

FRP Pipe Market: Notable Highlights

Structural Technologies has launched StrongPIPE® Hybrid FRP System in response to the pipeline applications that involves repairs and renewals of large diameter pipelines. The new composite system includes the layers of reinforcing steel wire and fiber reinforced polymer to offer upgrades and repairs.

UTComp Inc. has launched UltraAnalytix™ system for inspecting industrial equipment made using fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) and other composite materials. The system can be used for evaluating FRP components and equipment and also for inspecting new FRP components to assure the owner that the product is free of defects.

STEULER-KCH introduced new fiber reinforced plastic piping for chloralkali electrolysis. The company has developed new-generation plastic pipes with fiber free CRB for chloralkali electrolysis.

Advantic offers turnkey composite solutions for construction industry has deployed Strongwell’s FRP materials as an alternative to carbon steel. According to the company, FRP has emerged as the viable option for replacing secondary and miscellaneous steel.

Some of the leading players in the FRP pipe market are China National Building Material Company Limited, Future Pipe Industries, Sarplast, Ershing Inc. (Denali incorporated), Amaintit, HengRun Group Co. Ltd., National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Sekisui Chemicals, Reinforced Plastics System, and Hobas Pipe USA.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4650

FRP Pipe Market Dynamics

Rising Demand from Oil & Gas Industry Propelling FRP Pipe Market Growth

Increasing spending on exploration and production of non-conventional sources is driving the demand for the complex piping system in the Oil & Gas industry, leading to the rise in demand for FRP pipe systems. Moreover, the rise in oil and energy prices over the past few years have also supported the demand for cost-effective, reliable and high strength pipe system.

Providing corrosion and heat resistance, flexibility, stability, and durability glass fiber based composites are finding large application in the oil and gas industry in piping, frac plugs and balls, tanks and in offshore drilling. Moreover, FRP pipes are replacing conventional pipes in the oil and gas industry owing to the strength-to-weight ratio, and need low maintenance. The demand for FRP pipes made using glass fiber is rapidly growing in the offshore drilling industry. Research is also ongoing to embed strain gages, fiber optics, and smart technologies in composite structures for monitoring structural integrity.

Polyester Composites to Gain Traction Enhancing Strength and Resistance

Polyester composites are emerging as the popular composite material in FRP pipe as compared to the epoxy composites and vinyl ester composites. A thin fiber of one material such as glass, carbon, and natural fiber is embedded in polyester composites to enhance the stiffness, strength and resistance. Besides these factors, resistance to corrosion is one of the key driving factors resulting in increasing use of polyester composites in FRP pipe and other FRP materials.

The use of fiber reinforced polyester is being used on a large scale in electronic components, automotive, airplanes. Majority of the fiberglass parts including FRP pipe are developed using polyester resins owing to its tolerance of temperature, ease of use and fast curing. Manufacturers in the FRP pipe market are highly focusing on polyester component reinforced with glass fiber, especially for FRP pipes to be used in the wastewater treatment plant.

Fluctuation in Raw Material Cost and high Initial Cost of FRP Pipe to Hamper the Growth

The high initial cost of FRP pipes and fluctuating raw material prices are restraining the growth of the FRP pipe market. Moreover, advances in FRP pipe market are threatened by the saturated application in many industries due to the higher cost of FRP as compared to the metal in the long production run.

In recent years, industrial manufacturers often demanding FRP pipes or composite-linked tanks are focusing on undertaking new construction. While in some industries, the replacement is slow owing to the high cost of FRP. This is driving fabricators to focus on educating end-use industries about the benefits of FRP as compared to other materials, especially in the piping system. On the other hand, fluctuation in the cost of raw materials including polyester, vinyl, and epoxy is also hampering the growth of the FRP pipe market.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/frp-pipe-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050