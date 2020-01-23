In this report, the Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-size-status-and-forecast-2023



This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the AI in Telecommunication market by product and Application/end industries.

The global AI in Telecommunication market is valued at 343.32 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3883.68 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 49.83% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AI in Telecommunication.

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of 84.12 million USD in 2017 and will be 886.68 million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of 48.07%.

The major players in global market include

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

H2O.ai

Salesforce

Nvidia

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of AI in Telecommunication for these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast)

United States

China

Europe

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of service patterns, the AI in Telecommunication market is primarily split into

Solutions

Services

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer analytics

Others

