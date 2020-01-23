Global Air Transport MRO Market Size, Market Share, Average Cost, Major Trends, and Key Country Analysis 2018-2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Air Transport MRO Market: Substantial Increase in Air Tourist Transit and Infrastructure Investments to Drive Revenue Growth: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Offers a 10-year forecast for the Air Transport MRO between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (20182028). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the Global Air Transport MRO. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the Air Transport MRO over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the Air Transport MRO.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Air Transport MRO is expected to grow at a rapid pace in near future. Moreover, rapid growth of the aviation industry due to expansion of aircraft fleet, establishment of new airports and infrastructural developments in existing airports , low replacement rate of existing old aircrafts and expanding aviation routes are anticipated to create healthy growth opportunities in the Air Transport MRO market.

The report provides detailed market share analysis of the Air Transport MRO on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights country-wise Air Transport MRO. It provides a market outlook for 20182028 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report sheds light on key developments and activities executed by the prominent service providers operating in the air transport MRO market.

Key Segments Covered in Air Transport MRO Market Report:

On the basis of application, the Air Transport MRO market can be segmented into:

– Air frame

– Engine

– Component

– Line

On the Basis of aircraft type, the Air Transport MRO market can be segmented into:

– Narrow Body Aircraft

– Wide Body Aircraft

– Regional Jet

– Turbo Prop

By Region, the Air Transport MRO market can be segmented into:

– North America

– Latin America

– Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– China

– Japan

– India

– South East Asia & Others (SEA)

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment, in terms of market size analysis for Air Transport MRO.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the air transport MRO market. The next section includes global market analysis, analysis by application and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with air transport MRO market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 20182028.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this air transport MRO market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as in identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Air Transport MRO.

Research methodology of Air Transport MRO market

The report titled Air Transport MRO Market focuses on providing information regarding the value of MRO aircraft services from a global perspective. The research on the said market was initiated thorough secondary research on the product, using both top-down and bottom-up approaches, right down to the country and segmental level. Aircraft fleet, market trends, growth projections and the demand placed by various aircraft passengers and cargo carriers were taken into consideration to arrive at the total market. In addition to the above secondary research, yearly revenue generated by the various applications of air transport MRO service was estimated.

Furthermore, the yearly revenue generated from each aircraft from each application of air transport MRO were obtained from both primary and secondary sources and then benchmarked at the regional level. Fluctuations in yearly service cost over the forecast period is based on the historic market trends and expected percentage change in the upcoming years on the basis of investment is done on the patent market and the related industry. Any decline or increase in service cost in the upcoming years is kept linear for all the regions. After confirming the yearly revenue generated from each aircraft from air transport MRO, the value was multiplied by the global aircraft fleet to reach at the global air transport MRO market.

The air transport MRO market value, thus, deduced was once again cross verified and validated from the supply side. FMIs proprietary regression analysis forecast model has been adopted to generate the market estimation for the forecast years and takes into account the effects of macroeconomic factors impacting the overall air transport MRO market and was further validated by the primary respondents belonging to different levels across the entire value chain of air transport MRO market, such as OEM service providers and independent service providers.

Air Transport MRO market participants

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Air Transport MRO. Key players in global Air Transport MRO include:

– AAR Corporation

– KLM Engineering & Maintenance

– Delta TechOps

– HAECO Ltd.

– Lufthansa Technik AG

– Turkish Technic Inc.

– Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited

– Sabena Technics

– Aeroman

– Airbus SAS

– SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC)

