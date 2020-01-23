Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market 2018 – Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Non-surgical, Surgical), Application (Intersphincteric, Transsphincteric, Others), End user, Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global anal fistula treatment market is expected to grow from USD 590.28 Million in 2017 to USD 810.65 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rising cases of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, launch of new products, efforts by market players for the improved technology, growing demand of non-surgical methods such as fibrin glue injection, adipose-derived stem cells therapy will lead to the growth of market in a couple of years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/362201/request-sample

Surgical segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.62% in the forecast period

Type segment includes surgical and non-surgical. Surgical segment is dominating and playing a chief role in shaping the business growth. It is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of fistula induced infections and rise in demand of safe and effective treatment are the key factors contributing for the growth of the anal fistula market.

Hospitals segment is dominating and was valued around 206.32 Million in 2017

End User segment is divided into segments such as hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others. Hospitals segment is dominating and was valued around 206.32 Million in 2017. Hospitals are major providers of minimally invasive treatment and anal fistula surgical treatment in several developing countries hence, this will lead to the growth of the segment in future.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of approximately 48.71% in 2017. Rising incidence of conditions such as Crohn’s disease. For instance, According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), nearly 1.6 million people in the U.S. had IBD in 2014, which includes 780,000 people with Crohn’s disease and 907,000 with ulcerative colitis. Introduction of innovative technologies and rising healthcare expenditure by the public and private sectors are some of the factors that led to the growth of market in this region. Whereas, in Asia Pacific region, rising incidence of conditions such as Crohn’s disease and increased awareness about these conditions are expected to propel the anal fistula treatment market during the forecast period.

ACCESS FULL REPORT:https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-anal-fistula-treatment-market-by-treatment-type-362201.html

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Cook Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gem srl, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, TiGenix NV, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., biolitec AG, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers, Mylan, and others.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.