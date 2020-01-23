In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

AI technologies have been developed over the years, to assist humans in deliberating, deducing, analyzing, and inventing new technologies that can help end-users. AI embodies multiple disciplines that allow computers to perform functions associated with human intelligence such as reasoning, problem-solving, and learning. Manufacturers in the F&B industry can experience several benefits by deploying AI technology in the manufacturing sector.

During 2017, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for the major shares of the AI market in F&B industry. Factors such as the increased use of AI algorithms to ensure automatic procurement and creation of purchase and work orders and the rising need to keep up their procedures and processes will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Aboard Software

Analytical Flavor Systems

Deepnify

ImpactVision

IntelligentX Brewing

NotCo

Sight Machine

…

Market analysis by product type

Hardware

Software

Services

Market analysis by market

Transportation and logistics

Quality Control

Production Planning

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

