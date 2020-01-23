Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2018 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by Type (In Vitro Fertilization, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis, Intracervical Insemination, Surrogacy), Procedures, End User, Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global assisted reproductive technology market is expected to grow from USD 23.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 52.13 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rising tobacco and alcohol consumption, increasing marital age, increasing obesity rate, increasing incidences of medical conditions such as poly-cystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), tubal factors and endometriosis are positively impacting the growth of the market in coming years.

The IVF with ICSI segment is dominating the assisted reproductive technology market and expected to grow with 13.50% CAGR in the forecast period

Type segment includes In vitro fertilization (intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)), artificial insemination (intrauterine insemination (IUI)), intracervical insemination (ICI)), and surrogacy. The IVF with ICSI segment is dominating the assisted reproductive technology market. High procedural success rate in combination with continuous technological advancements in IVF technology are the key factors to drive the demand of the segment.

Frozen non donor segment was valued around USD 6.67 billion in 2017

Procedure segment is divided into segments such as frozen donor, frozen non donor, fresh donor, fresh non donor, and embryo banking. Frozen non donor segment is playing a chief role in shaping business growth and was valued around USD 6.67 billion in 2017. Successful fertilization rate is driving the growth of the segment.

Fertility clinics segment based segment held the largest market share of 59.81% in 2017

End user segment is divided into fertility clinics and hospitals. Fertility clinics segment dominated the market with the largest share of the segment. Specialized services in fertility clinics and expanding healthcare infrastructure will lead to the growth of segment in future.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region held the largest market share of approximately 43.62% in 2017. Rising awareness and technological advancements in infertility procedures are some of the factors that led to the growth of market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Bloom IVF Centre, California Cryobank, OvaScience, Parallabs, Irvine Scientific and Hamilton Throne Ltd., Anecova, Origio, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Cooper Surgical, Inc., European Sperm Bank, Parallabs, Cryolab Ltd., Microm UK Limited, and Cosmos Biomedical Limited and others. Rising technological advancements and key players taking initiatives with acquisition and mergers are expected to drive the assisted reproductive technology industry. For instance, in January 2018, Vitrolife acquired global licensing rights for embryo transfer technology in IVF treatment. With this acquisition company intends to commercialize this technology.

