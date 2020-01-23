Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market 2018 – Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market by Product (Educational Devices and Software, Mobility Devices, Low Vision Devices), End User, Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is expected to grow from USD 3,400.56 Million in 2017 to USD 6,570.89 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Growing cases of visual impairment and blindness, rise in elderly population and government initiatives to promote quality are accelerating the growth of the market in future.

The educational devices & software based segment valued around USD 1,584.36 million in 2017

Product segment is classified into educational devices and software, mobility devices and low vision devices. The educational devices & software segment dominated the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market and was valued around USD 1,584.36 million in 2017. Increase in demand for assistive devices and advancement in technologies, such as mobile devices offering wide range of technologies including operation of household appliances, control over lighting, banking and shopping writing, reading and web-searching are fuelling the growth of the segment.

The enterprises & social organizations segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.63% in the forecast period

End user segment is divided into segments such as blind schools, enterprises and social organizations, personal use, federation and hospital. The enterprises & social organizations segment is playing a chief role in shaping business growth and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.63% in the forecast period. Increasing corporate social responsibilities is considered major factor now days which in turn is contributing for the growth of the market.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region held the largest market share of approximately 43.62% in 2017. Rising awareness, technological advancements and increasing per capita health expenditure are some of the factors that are unravelling new opportunities for the growth of market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

Key eminent market players include Cambium Learning, Access Ingenuity, VFO, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., Amedia Corporation, HumanWare Group, Access Ingenuity, LVI Low Vision International, VisionCue, TQM, Eurobraille, Brailletec, BAUM Retec, Humanware and others. Rising technological advancements and involvement of key players taking initiatives with acquisition and mergers are expected to drive the assisted reproductive technology industry. For instance, in 2017, OrCam, launched OrCam MyEye blind assistive technology device. This device requires very simple commands to operate device’s camera, which can view products, text and communicates what it “sees” to the user via a mini earpiece.

