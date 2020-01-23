Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market by Type (Aluminium Oxide (Al2O3) ALD, Catalytic ALD, Metal ALD, ALD on Polymers, Others), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.”

The Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market is expected to grow from 1,474.96 Million in 2017 to USD 9,510.51 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Implementation of new technologies in the ALD equipment, continuous research and development of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology, adoption of atomic layer deposition equipment in semiconductor, electronics and energy devices are some factors which stimulates the growth of the market. Besides this, ALD technology also act as a fabrication tools and manipulates nanotechnology thus influencing the market.

Aluminium oxide ALD segment held largest market share of 32.40% in 2017

The type segment is classified into Aluminium Oxide (Al2O3) ALD, Catalytic ALD, Metal ALD, ALD on Polymers, Others. The Aluminium oxide ALD segment is dominating the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market due to the availability of aluminium in plenty quantities. Thus, manufacturers tends to get attracted to it so that they can use it as a raw material in manufacturing products for entering the market. Also, due to its exceptional properties, stability to numerous substrates, easy accessibility of precursor material and economic base metal prices, the demand for aluminium oxide film has risen gradually.

Semiconductor & electronics segment valued around USD 948.40 Million in 2017

Application segment includes semiconductor & electronics and research & development facilities. Semiconductor & electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is playing a significant role in shaping business growth as ALD is used in both IC (Integrated Circuit) and Non-IC components for miniaturising device’s dimension and generate high durability thereby influencing the growth of the semiconductor & electronics market.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 37.80% in 2017. The North America region is a major manufacturing hub owing to the maximum market share due to increasing demand from various industries such as semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment industry and solar sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq Oy, and Veeco Instruments, Tokyo Electron Limited, Canon Anvela Corporation, Picosun Oy, Entergis Inc., and ALD NanoSolutions, Inc.

