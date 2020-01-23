Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2018 – Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Automated 3D Printing Market by Process (Material Handling, Automated Production, Part Handling, Post-Processing, and Multiprocessing), Offering, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.”

The global automated 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 220.56 Million in 2017 to USD 8,970.67 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of58.91% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Increased use of robots for industrial automation and growing necessity to automate post-processing are the two important factors driving the growth of the automated 3D printing market.

Multiprocessing segment dominated the market with a share of 23.25% in 2017

The process segment is classified into material handling, automated production, part handling, post-processing, and multiprocessing segment Multiprocessing segment is growing with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. It is an improved manufacturing process which speeds up the complementary processes, such as machining, cutting, dispensing, and robotic placement in turn leads to the adoption of automation in the 3D printing for multiprocessing.

Hardware segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 65.3% over the forecast period

Offering segment includes hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is growing with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The end users are adopting robots in their 3D printing processes for increased productivity and efficiency, leading to higher levels of output, qualitative product and flexibility which is leading to the growth of the market

Industrial-manufacturing, high-tech equipment, and engineering segment dominated the market with a high market share of 25.60% in 2017

The end user is divided into aerospace & defense, healthcare¸ industrial-manufacturing, high-tech equipment, and engineering, automotive, consumer product, energy, others. Others segment is sub segmented into education, entertainment, jewellery and printed electronics. The industrial manufacturing, high-tech equipment and engineering is dominating the market with high market share in 2017 owing to low cost of production, new technology of tools and low volume of production leading to higher levels of output, product quality, and flexibility

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of approximately 38.30% in 2017. The North America region is a major manufacturing hub due to the presence of the well-established 3D printing solution providers in this region which enhances the implementation of automation technologies in the 3D printing systems thereby increasing effectiveness

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Stratasys, ExOne, 3D Systems, Materialise, Universal Robot, Formlabs, EOS GmbH, SLM Solutions, Renishaw, Concept Laser, Coobx , Authentise , NVBOTS , PostProcess Technologies, and DWS System.

