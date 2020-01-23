Global Automatic Lubrication System Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Automatic Lubrication System Market by Lubrication Type (Grease, Oil), System Type, Industry (Steel, Manufacturing, Cement), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.”

The global automatic lubrication system market is expected to grow from USD 853.7 Million in 2017 to USD 1,276.8 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rise in labor cost force the use of automatic lubrication systems and emphasis on safety of workers are the key contributing factors for the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/362187/request-sample

Grease-based lubrication system segment dominated the market with the market size of USD 548.92 Million in 2017.

The lubrication type segment is classified into grease and oil. Grease-based lubrication system dominated the market in the automatic lubrication system market in 2017 as they are perfect for heavy-duty processes in industries like manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, mining, construction, and power.

Multi-line segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 8.21% in the forecast period

System type segment includes single-line, dual-line, multi-line, series progressive, circulating oil, oil & air. Multi-Line segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Multi-line lubrication systems helps in heavy-duty operations and are used as multiple lubricants in various processes.

Steel segment held the largest market share of 35.40% in 2017

Industry segment is divided into segments such as steel, manufacturing and cement. The steel segment is playing a major role in determining the business growth and held the largest market share in 2017. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure modernization in developing economies have fuelled the demand for steel.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest market share of approximately 35.56% in 2017. Europe is the dominant region in terms of market share as there are various leading industries like automotive, mining, steel, electronics manufacturing, and agriculture which are flourishing and developing the European economy for the past few decades.

ACCESS FULL REPORT:https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automatic-lubrication-system-market-by-lubrication-type-362187.html

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Graco Inc., Bijur Delimon, Cenlub Systems, SKF, Shaan Lube Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., S.V.A. Rikkon Lubes Private Limited, Pricol Limited, AFMC LUBRICATION PVT LTD, Systematrix Engineering Service, Lubrite Industries, LUBE Corporation, KRS Multilub Pvt. Ltd., BEKAWORLD, Beka-Lube Products Inc., Dropco Multilub Systems Private Limited, Groeneveld Group, and I.L.C. S.r.l

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.