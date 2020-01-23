Global Automotive Data Logger Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Automotive Data Logger Market by Application (Pre-Sales, Post-Sales), Channels, Connection Type, End Market, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

is expected to grow The global automotive data logger market is expected to grow from USD 4.48 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.69 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The key contributing factors for the market growth are increased production of electric vehicle and adoption of technology in modern vehicles.

Pre-sales segment is dominating the market with the market share of 64.40% in 2017.

The application segment is classified into pre-sales and post-sales. The post-sales segment is divided into ADAS & Safety, automotive insurance, fleet management and OBD. The pre-sales application segment is dominating the market as data loggers are widely used in the automotive industry at this stage, because they are easy to use and provide reliable information.

CAN & CAN FD segment held the largest market share of 32.80% in 2017.

Channels segments is divided into CAN & CAN FD, Ethernet, Flexray and LIN. CAN & CAN FD segment is dominating the market with the highest market share in 2017. It allows a very fast communication speed, high performance and low system effort.

Bluetooth segment valued around USD 1.73 Billion in 2017.

Connection type is segmented into Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi, SD Card and USB. Bluetooth is playing a chief role in shaping the business growth as there is an increase in the amount of data collected from the cars which would generate the requirement of high speed real-time data transfers.

Regulatory bodies’ segment is growing at the highest rate of CAGR of 10.2% in forecast period.

End Market is segmented into OEMS, regulatory bodies and service stations. The regulatory bodies’ segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period as the industry is trying to meet up new priorities and technologies of manufacturing self-driving cars and environment-friendly vehicles.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 34.60% in 2017. North America is dominating the market as there is a big market opportunity for high-performance vehicles in North America. For testing and diagnosis of these vehicles advanced technologies like cameras, sensors, and ECUs are required which are manufactured largely in North America

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Continental Automotive GmbH, Harman International, Racelogic, National Instruments, TTTech Computertechnik AG, Xilinx, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., Dewesoft d.o.o., HEM Data Corporation, Danlaw Technologies India Limited, MEN Micro Inc., Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG., MadgeTech, Inc, Influx Technology, NSM Solutions, myCarma, and Transtron Inc.

Customization of the Report:

