Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2018 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Offering Type (Diagnostic Hardware, Diagnostic Software, Others),Handheld Scan Tools, Workshop Equipment Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow from USD 42.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 73.45 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rise in consumer demand for high-end cars and growing number of automotive workshops are the some major drivers influencing the market.

Automotive diagnostic scan tool technology held a market share of 38.60% in 2017

The offering type segment is bifurcated into diagnostic equipment/hardware, automotive diagnostic scan tool technology and diagnostic software. The automotive diagnostic scan tool technology segment is dominating the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in 2017.

Digital pressure tester segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.71%

Handheld scan tools includes scanners code reader, digital pressure tester, TPMS tools and battery analyzer. Digital pressure tester segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Exhaust gas analyzer segment valued around USD 11.23 billion in 2017.

Workshop equipment type is segmented into exhaust gas analyzer, paint scan equipment, wheel alignment equipment, dynamometer and headlight tester. Exhaust gas analyzer segment dominated the market in 2017. It is due to efficient implementation of strict emission norms in several countries.

Passenger cars segment dominated with the highest market share of 67.40% in 2017

Vehicle Type is divided into passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles (CV). The passenger cars dominated the market with the highest share in 2017. This growth is due to increasing sales of passenger cars and stringent rules and regulation.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period

Electric Vehicle is divided into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

ICE Vehicle segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 26.65 Billion

Propulsion is segmented into ICE Vehicle and electric vehicle. The ICE Vehicle segment dominated the market in 2017 due to rising demand for premium vehicle.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest market share of approximately 32.60% in 2017. The Europe is the dominant growing region due to the increase industrialisation and advancement of technology leading higher sales volume in the region

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Denso Corp., Snap-On Inc., SPX Corp., Softing AG, Actia Group SA, Avl List GmbH, Dg Technologies, Dsa Daten- Und Systemtechnik GmbH, Etas GmbH, General Technologies Corp, Hickok Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Inc., and others.

Customization of the Report:

