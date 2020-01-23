Global Balancing Scooter Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Balancing Scooter market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Balancing Scooter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Balancing Scooter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Balancing Scooter market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

Self-balancing scooters or Hoverboard use gyroscope to determine balance of board, motors keep speed according to the inclination of the person riding it. These scooters are designed to look futuristic and an alternative to walking. Initially, self-balancing scooters did not perform in market because of many limitations such as low range, improper functioning of electronics, and high cost. Now after spending a lot in research & development and advertisement by manufacturing companies, these scooters are becoming a profitable product.

The opportunity anticipated to boost the self-balancing scooter market includes its increasing demand in college campuses owing to its stylish look and fun ride experience. Also, it is noise-free and operates on electricity, thus causing no pollution. Apart from being environment friendly, it incorporates advanced features including wireless charging and Bluetooth. Thus, the increasing inclination toward advanced electronic devices is expected to provide opportunities to the self-balancing scooter market in college campuses in the near future. Other factors responsible for the growth of this market is the increasing dependency on mobility equipment. In terms of geography, Europe is expected to be a highly attractive region contributing to the self-balancing scooter market owing to high disposable income of consumers and availability of sufficient area to use these scooters in the region.

The global Balancing Scooter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ninebot

Inventist

IPS Electric Unicycle

Robstep

Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology

Solowheel

Segway

Oxboard

Freego

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Wheeled

Double Wheeled

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal Use

Commercial Use

