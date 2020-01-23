Global Coated Glass Market 2018 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Global Coated Glass Market by Production Process (Hard Coat, Soft Coat), Product (Low E, Heat Reflective), Application (Architectural, Automotive, Optical, Electronics, Aerospace and defense), Region and Forecast 2018-2025.

The Global Coated Glass Market is expected to grow from USD 16.17 billion in 2017 to USD 25.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.72% for the forecast period from 2018-2025. The most important driving factors for the market growth are growing worldwide emphasis on energy efficiency especially in the construction of Green Buildings and fuel efficient cars.

Hard Coated Glass segment held the largest share in 2017

The production process segment is classified into hard coat and soft coat. Hard coat glass segment holds the largest share of 68.34% by total revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue to do so on account of unabated demand from automotive sector owing to its superior anti abrasion and high impact resistance properties. In spite of its complicated manufacturing process soft coated glass segment is expected to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 6.54% over the forecast period due to growing demand for residential and commercial architectural applications.

Low E Glass Segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2018 to 2025

Product segment constitutes Low E glass and Heat reflective glass. Low E Glass Segment is slated to progress at a CAGR of about 6.17% during the forecast period on account of unabated demand from automotive and solar energy generation sectors. Heat reflective glass segment as well is projected to witness significant growth due to growing demand tropical regions of the world.

Architectural segment dominated the market with 58.94% in 2017

Application segment is divided into architectural, automotive, optical, electronics, aerospace and defense. Owing to huge pent up demand for Low E and Heat reflective glass from construction sector, Architectural segment held the largest share of Global Coated Glass Market with 58.94% of total revenue and is expected to do so. Automotive segment followed second with accounting for 21.63% of total revenues in 2017

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific region is leading with registering highest demand for coated glass with 31.67% of total volume in 2017 owing huge demand from construction and automobile industry while North America followed in second position.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of Global Coated Glass Market include Saint Gobain, Guardian Industries, Corning Inc, Interfloat Corporation, Borosil Glass Works, Hecker Glastechnik GmbH, Xinyi Solar Holdings, Nippon Sheet Glass, Sisecam Flat glass, AGC Solar and others.

