Global Coatings Additives Market 2018 – Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Coatings Additives market by Formulation (Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder based), Type, Function, Application, Region”, and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global Coatings Additives market is expected to grow from USD 7.46 billion in 2017 to USD 12.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.49% during forecast period from 2018-2025. The increasing demand from the fields of architecture, industries, automobile, and wood & furniture industry is proving to be the major driving force for the demand.

Water-borne formulations led the market in 2017 with USD 3.13 billion in revenues

The formulation type is segmented into Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder based. On account of their harmful property of giving out toxic fumes solvent-borne system is witnessing decrease in its market share. Water borne formulations are expected to hold their grip on dominant position over the forecast period.

Fluoropolymers expected to grow at 8.72% CAGR

The type segment is classified on the basis of acrylics, fluoropolymers, urethanes, metallic additive and others. Acrylic and urethanes additives hold the major share of the market, in terms of volume. Owing to their property of providing excellent protection against chemicals, abrasion, temperature, and corrosion among others, Fluoropolymers and metallic additives for coatings segments are expected to witness highest growth rate with respect to other types during the forecast period.

Rheology modification function segment dominated with 42.51% market share

The Coating Additives by function are further subcategorized into Rheology Modification, Biocides Impact Modification, Anti-Foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Others. On account of its property protecting paint films against microbial damage Biocides Impact Modification segment is expected to grow at robust pace due to demand from the humid parts of the world where fungal and algal damages are prevalent. Rheology modification function is projected to dominate the coating additives market during the forecast period and is slated to achieve market share of 42.51% of total revenues in 2025 on account of its property of providing better finishing to the coating surface.

Architectural segment to attain USD 2.90 billion in 2025

Applications Segment is segmented into architectural, automotive, industrial, wood & furniture and others. Growing commercial, residential and infrastructural construction in developing economies is propelling the growth of architectural segment towards attaining market share of USD 2.90 billion in 2025. Due to increase in disposable income in rising demand for automobiles and furniture is also expected to drive the demand for automotive, wood and furniture coating additives segment.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region reported highest growth rate at CAGR of 8.45% terms of volume due to inexhaustive demand from housing, construction, wood and furniture industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players in coating additives markets are Evonik Industries, AkzoNobel NV, BASF AG, Arkema SA, BYK- Chemie GmbH, Eastman Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company and Lubrizol Corporation.

