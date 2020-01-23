Global Construction Plastic Market 2018 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Construction Plastic Market by Plastic Types (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), Application, Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The Global Construction Plastics Market is expected to grow from USD 82.56 billion in 2017 to USD 143.23 billion in 2025 at CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Plastics are preferred over conventional construction materials on account of their property of being cost effective and having high strength to weight ratio. The key contributing factors for the growth are increase in construction activities in both residential and non-residential sectors.

Polyvinyl Chloride segment held the largest share of 43.83% in 2017

The Plastic type includes Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene and Polyvinyl Chloride and others. Owing to the properties of being lightweight, easy to mold, assemble, recyclable and lack of cost effective alternatives propelled PVC segment to largest market share in construction plastic. PVC is preferred type of construction plastic for piping and duct for carrying water, sewer, fluids and air. Polystyrene segment held 17.65% of total demand for construction plastics by volume due to its superior properties for providing insulation and being lightweight.

Piping segment led the market with USD 33.94 billion in 2017

Application segment is divided into Insulation Materials, Windows & Doors and Pipes. Piping segment led the demand with USD 33.94 billion in revenues during 2017 due to increasing utilization of PVC and other plastics for transportation of water, sewerage, fluid, air and other such materials. Insulation segment was next with 26.34% of total market revenue owing to ever increasing demand for insulating and temperature retaining materials in topical as well as temperate regions of the world.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global construction plastics market with almost 48.65% of the market share in 2017. This region is expected to progress at robust pace over the forecast period due to huge spending that is being undertaken for the development of housing, commercial and industrial infrastructure. Middle East region on account of ongoing construction boom in the Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia is also proving to be a major propelling factor for the demand while South America region is forecasted to register highest growth rate of 8.21% CAGR among all regions.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in global Construction Plastics markets are BASF AG, Borealis AG, The DowDupont Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Trinseo, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Total S.A., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, LG Chemicals, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and others.

