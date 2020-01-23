Global Fiberglass Market 2018 – 2028: Latest Analysis Scrutinized In New Research

The report, titled “Fiberglass Market: E-Class Product Type to Hold Significant Revenue Share During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the global fiberglass market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the fiberglass market from a regional as well as a global perspective.

Analyzes the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in its new publication titled Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 2028. This study provides market intelligence on the fiberglass (glass fiber) market for the forecast period (2018 2028). The main objective of the report is to identify various market dynamics and provide recent updates and insights pertaining to the segments of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. To provide a better understanding of the market, the report also offers analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends that have a significant impact on the growth of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market over the forecast period.

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market Segmentation

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of glass type as:

S-Class

E-Class

C-Class

ECR-Class

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of application as:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipes & Tanks

Automotive

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

China

APAC excluding China & Japan

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

Report Description

To understand and assess the market opportunities and trends, the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market report is categorically split into different sections based on product type, glass type, application and regions. The report starts with the market overview, market definition, market taxonomy along with value chain, drivers, and restraints. The report offers valuable insights on the impact of these segments on the overall market growth. To offer accurate insights, each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. The report also provides market value (US$ Mn) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment to brief the reader about the revenue opportunities from the application and region/country-wise segments over the forecast period.

In the final section of the report, the report offers detailed insights on the competition landscape with company market share and performance to offer a dashboard view of key players operating in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. These insights would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them make informed decisions.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with the market numbers estimated for 2018, and forecasts offered for 20182028. The report considers the market size of the fiberglass (glass fiber) market at a global level, and splits & evaluates the market at a regional level. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market to offer crucial insights on the overall growth prospects of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market over the coming years. The crucial market data including the base number and segment splits has been devised through an in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers along with the other market dynamics identified in the regional fiberglass (glass fiber) market. Valuable insights offered in the report have been analyzed on the account of primary interviews of fiberglass (glass fiber) manufacturers, distributors & suppliers, and industry experts operating in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. Crucial insights offered in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to fiberglass (glass fiber) market and the expected fiberglass (glass fiber) market value over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed various segments of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to fiberglass (glass fiber) market growth. In-depth insights compiled in the report enables the readers and clients in identifying various key trends governing the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. The report also analyses the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity and potential resources in the fiberglass (glass fiber) market. Moreover, FMI has developed a fiberglass (glass fiber) attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. This market attractiveness index would help clients to identify real market opportunities in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market.

