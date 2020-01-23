Global In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM Market Size will Grow at a Robust Pace through 2025
In-plant logistics covers movements within the manufacturing plant of raw materials, components and sub-assemblies – either to or from stocking points or line-sides, for turning into finished goods, as well as bringing finished products out to the factory gate.
In-plant logistics may include services like Design and layout of production facilities for optimum materials flow, Design and implementation of storage and handling systems, Storage and distribution, Line-side feeding, Packing, Blending, Yard management, Container management, Returnable asset management (e.g. tote bins), Sample packing and shipping, and Transportation scheduling and dispatch, etc.
In 2018, the global In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
BLG Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In-plant warehousing
Line-side feeding
Packing
Market segment by Application, split into
Economical cars production
Luxury cars production
Industrial cars production
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
