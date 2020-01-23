Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

An intermediate bulk container (IBC), IBC tote, or pallet tank, is a reusable industrial container designed for the transport and storage of bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as chemicals, food ingredients, solvents, pharmaceuticals, etc.

The most common IBC is the one-time use plastic composite IBCa white/translucent plastic container (typically polyethylene) housed within a tubular galvanized iron cage that is attached to a pallet. IBCs can be made from many materials depending upon the needs of the shipper and the legal requirements that must be met. Heavy-gauge plastic IBCs are made of reinforced plastic that requires no steel cage; they have a pallet molded into the bottom so the entire unit is a single piece. Folding IBCs are also made of heavy plastic.

Their sides fold inward when the unit is empty allowing the IBC to collapse into a much smaller package for return shipment or storage. Flexible intermediate bulk containers, made of woven polyethylene or polypropylene bags, are designed for storing or transporting dry, flowable products, such as sand, fertilizer, and plastic granules.

Global Intermediate Bulk Container market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intermediate Bulk Container.

This report researches the worldwide Intermediate Bulk Container market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Intermediate Bulk Container breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Berry Global

Bulk Lift

Conitex Sonoco

Global-Pak

Greif

Plastipak

Intermediate Bulk Container Breakdown Data by Type

Plastic composite IBC

Heavy-gauge plastic IBC

Folding IBC

Flexible IBC

Intermediate Bulk Container Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical industry

Food and Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Agriculture industry

Transportation and Logistics

Intermediate Bulk Container Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Intermediate Bulk Container Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Intermediate Bulk Container capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Intermediate Bulk Container manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

