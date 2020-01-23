Global Next Generation Biometric Market Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications 2019

These systems prevent thefts, as the information is stored in the digital form, which helps in preventing manipulate information.

The globalnext generation biometrics marketwas valued at USD 9.61 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 34.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.3%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

In 2018, the global Next Generation Biometric market size was 9610 million US$ and it is expected to reach 34400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HID Global Corporation (USA)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Integrated Biometrics (USA)

NITGEN (USA)

NEXT Biometrics (Norway)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NGM technologies

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Defense

Travel & Immigration

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next Generation Biometric are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

