Global Packaging Testing Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2025

Package testing or packaging testing involves the measurement of a characteristic or property involved with packaging. This includes packaging materials, packaging components, primary packages, shipping containers, and unit loads, as well as the associated processes. Testing measures the effects and interactions of the levels of packaging, the package contents, external forces, and end-use.

Testing can be a qualitative or quantitative procedure. Package testing is often a physical test. With some types of packaging such as food and pharmaceuticals, chemical tests are conducted to determine suitability of food contact materials. Testing programs range from simple tests with little replication to more thorough experimental designs.

In 2018, the global Packaging Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Packaging Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Packaging Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins Scientific

Tv Sd

ALS Global

Mrieux Nutrisciences

Microbac Laboratories

EMSL Analytical

Campden Bri

IFP

OMIC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical

Chemical

Microbiological

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & beverage

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

