Global PDX Models Market 2018 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global PDX Models Market by Type, Tumor Type (Mice Models and Rat Models), Application, End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology), Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global PDX models market is expected to grow from USD 79.5 million in 2017 to USD 290.14 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The key contributing factor for the market growth are increasing demand of personalised medicine, growth in pharmaceutical sector and growing experimental activities in the area of cancer research.

Rat models segment held the largest share of 58.9% in 2017

Type segment includes mice models and rat models. The rat models segment held the largest share of 58.9% in 2017. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the larger size of rats, which enhances surgical manipulation. The development of immune-deficient rats will drive the usage of rat models in PDX model generation.

The gastrointestinal tumor models segment held the largest share in 2017

The tumour type segment is classified into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models and other tumor models. Gastrointestinal tumor models segment held the largest share of 33.61% in 2017 due to increasing focus of market players on generating lung cancer PDX models.

The preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is dominating the market and are expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period

Application segment is divided into segments such as preclinical drug development, basic cancer research and biomarker analysis. The preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is expected to dominate the market. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of research activities in the field of oncology drug research.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment was valued around USD 32.68 million in 2017

In end user segment pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment was dominating segment in 2017 due to increasing expenditure on R&D by for drug development have majorly contributed for the growth of this segment.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.31% in the forecast period. Strong research expenditure and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in India are some of the factors that led to the growth of market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include The Jackson Laboratory, Crown Bioscience Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., WuXi AppTec, ONCODESIGN, EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd, Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Xentech, Explora BioLabs, Urolead, EUROPDX, MI Bioresearch Inc, Aragen Bioscience, and others.

