Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market : Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2017-2021

United States is the Global Leader in Treating Pediatric Patients with Proton Therapy

USA has the highest pediatric proton therapy market share but in future it will lose its market share, due to competition from Germany, France, United Kingdom and Japan. Proton Therapy is becoming a preferential choice of treatment as its ability to treat pediatric cancer in a more efficient way, compared to traditional radiotherapy. Proton Therapy has achieved importance in such a short duration of time period, due to its technological advancement Like Intensity-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) and Pencil Beam Technology.

Ependymoma Cancerous Tumor holds 15 percent market share in USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market

The report captures 36 Type of Cancer Market & number of pediatric patients in USA. Ependymoma Cancerous Tumor holds the highest market, among all the other 36 pediatric cancer market.

Germany, United Kingdom and France will drive the Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market

Germany holds a significant market share in Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market. United Kingdom is more concerned about proton therapy especially for pediatric treatment. United Kingdom NHS (National Health Service) used to send massive number of pediatric patients for the proton therapy treatment abroad. Switzerland and France are also developing new proton therapy center. France used to have maximum pediatric proton therapy market share in 2010.

Japan, China & South Korea helping the Proton Therapy Market in Asia to Grow

In Asia, Japan has already established their benchmark for the treatment of pediatric patient with proton therapy. China is more focused toward developing 8 proton therapy centers (Under-construction + Planning Phase) to serve their massive population.

Key Companies Proton Therapy Sales Analysis (2010 – 2021)

IBA

Varian Medical Systems

Mitsubishi

Hitachi

Countries Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Number of Patients studied in the Report

United States

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Germany

France

Sweden

Czech Republic

Japan

Korea

China

