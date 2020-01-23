Global Zink Printing Market : Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Zink Printing: Compact Photo Printer Expected to be the Fastest Growing Functionality Segment During the Period 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the ZINK printing market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of ZINK printing technology and its advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on technology, applications, and different regions globally.

The ZINK printing market is expected to witness value growth during the forecast period owing to reduction in the usage of cables as well as reduction in the cost of printing.

The report starts with an overview of the ZINK printing market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the ZINK printing market.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the ZINK printing market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Hewlett-Packard Inc.; Eastman Kodak Company; Brother Industries, Ltd.; L.G Electronics Inc.; ZINK Holdings LLC; Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.; Dell Inc.; and Polaroid.

Key Segments

By Component

ZINK-based Paper

ZINK-based Printer

By Functionality

Compact Photo Printers (Print only)

Camera with Printer (Camera and Print)

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

By Application

Home/Individual

Commercial (photography, insurance, photo kiosks, medical labels, commercial signage etc.)

Key Regions covered:

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC

– India

– Indonesia

– Philippines

– Thailand

– Malaysia

– Oceania

– Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA

– GCC Countries

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

