Industrial Ethernet Solutions Market By Current Scenario,Key Vendors, Growth Rate by 2025

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Overview

Industrial Ethernet (IE) is the application of Ethernet in an industrial environment. There are protocols for Industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CC-Link IE, and Modbus/TCP. Ethernet Industrial Protocol at its core is a network communication standard that brings about handling large volumes of data at speeds ranging between 10 Mbps and 100 Mbps, with a maximum limit of 1500 bytes per packet.

The industrial Ethernet finds application in integrating controllers, AC drives, and monitoring sensors, among other important parts of industrial processes such as treatment of water. It is predicted to catalyze growth in the markets for factory automation devices, having embedded connectivity for the Ethernet. The capacity for routing can be upped through routers particularly designed for use on the factory-floor by the layer-3 switches. With the growth of the industrial Ethernet solutions, the market for the associated products such as the wireless access points, varied switches, routers, gateways and connectors, and so on, are also predicted to receive a fillip.

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Key Trends

The growing demand for Ethernet solutions from various industries, namely pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages is majorly stoking growth in the industrial Ethernet solutions market. Apart from that, technological progress too is playing a key role in promoting the market. Take for the example the launch of “Industry 4.0.” It is comprised of hassle-free computation and automation of various steps in the industries.

The rising need for interconnectivity to up productivity and output is majorly promoting the market for industrial Ethernet solutions market. Besides, growing requirement for electronics coupled with mushrooming manufacturing units worldwide is also having a positive impact on the growth of the industrial Ethernet solutions market.

One drawback, however, is the steep upfront capital required for installing industrial Ethernet solutions. In addition that, installing a whole new system in the prevalent infrastructure can prove to be an involved procedure. The aforementioned are having a negative impact on the market for industrial Ethernet (IE).

But with big data analytics and cloud-based analytics, the scope of the industrial Ethernet solutions is rising and this will likely help their market to overcome the setbacks. Depending upon the type of protocol, the global market for industrial Ethernet solutions Ethernet/IP, CC-Link IE, Modbus TCP, POWERLINK, EtherCAT, Sercos lll, and PROFINET.

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, Europe and North America are key regions in the global market for industrial Ethernet solutions. This is mainly on account of the wholly automated manufacturing processes in the two regions. Further, extensive research and development in aerospace and automobiles in which industrial Ethernet solutions finds application is also boosting the market.

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for industrial Ethernet (IE) are Beckhoff Automation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco, Bosch Rexroth USA, Delta Electronics, Inc., Eaton, Hitachi, Ltd., General Electric, and Kapsch Group.

