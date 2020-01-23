“Laminating Film Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Sheet Lamination Market Overview

The Sheet Lamination market is primarily classified into the Ultrasonic additive manufacturing (UAM) & laminated object manufacturing (LOM) market. The Ultrasonic additive manufacturing method uses sheets of metal, bound together with the help of ultrasonic welding. This requires additional CNC machining and removing the unbound metal, which is done during the welding. The laminated object manufacturing method uses a similar layering approach but uses paper instead of metal and adhesive instead of the welding process. LOM uses cross hatching to allow easy removal of the product post build. Laminated models are preferred for aesthetic purposes like models and are not recommended for structural use. Ultrasonic additive manufacturing, on the other hand, uses various metals like aluminium, titanium, stainless steel and copper and is thus suited for structural design. LOM was developed by Helisys Inc. (now Cubic Technologies). The global sheet lamination market is small since it not the most popular 3D printing method. Yet, it is still one of the fastest and most affordable methods to create rapid prototypes.

Sheet Lamination Market Drivers

As mentioned above, the sheet lamination market can be subdivided into the ultrasonic & laminated manufacturing techniques and they both have different drivers. Laminated object manufacturing does not produce very accurate parts which are why it cannot be used for creating functional prototypes. It is used for creating scale models or conceptual prototypes which are used for design or form testing. Another use is for traditional manufacturing patterns like sand moulded casting or metal casting. LOM is being used in the medical industry to produce mimetic bone biostructures for research purposes from zirconia based bioceramics. Even the wrist, inner ear and facial bone prototypes have been made and measured with this technology. Another application is in the pulp & paper industry to produce PVC, paper & various other composites. Ultrasonic additive manufacturing has great relevance in the appliance electronic industry. UAM machines allow moulds ranging in size from very small to very large to be shaped with a high degree of accuracy. It is also finding a footing in functional component manufacturing i.e. a segment which accounts for nearly ½ of the entire rapid prototype market. These are anticipated to be the sheet lamination market drivers in the years to come.

Sheet Lamination Market Restraints

The restraints of the sheet lamination market can be divided into those of the ultrasonic manufacturing method and those of the laminated object one. In the case of laminated object manufacturing, there is a choice of very few printing materials. While paper, plastic, ceramic & composites are used, the most common one is paper. Others are under development limiting the use case scenarios. There is an inherent deficiency in building certain shapes, thus it is only useful for complex parts. In the case of Ultrasonic additive manufacturing, a significant cool down period is required after completing the prototype or final product. This can be a major issue in industries where speed & decisiveness are key. These are the major restraints faced by the sheet lamination market.

Sheet Lamination Market Key Regions

The key regions for the sheet lamination market are North America, the E.U, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. (RoW). North America is the largest market at present while China and India are anticipated to show the largest growth in this decade.

Sheet Lamination Market Key Market Players

Some of the companies involved in the sheet lamination market include Boxford Co., CAM-LEM Inc., Cubic Technologies Inc., CustomLam, Kira Corporation, Solido Ltd., Stratoconception, Mcor Technologies, and Wuhan Benha Mechanical & Electrical Co. Ltd.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

