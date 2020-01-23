Latex Pillow Market Size To Develop Lucratively By 2017-2025

Latex is a milky liquid found in plants such as poppies and spurges. A pillow that uses latex foam as cushioning latex material is used for filling pillow and mattresses. There are three types of latex, viz., natural, synthetic, and blended. Natural latex is made from sap of the rubber trees, synthetic latex is made from petrochemicals, and blended latex is a combination of natural and synthetic latex. Natural latex pillows are eco-friendly and odor free. Latex pillows provide support to the head while sleeping. The latex pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Moreover most of the consumers believe that latex pillow and mattresses would provide sleeping comfort. Latex pillows are recommended in order to maintain the posture of the neck while sleeping.

There are many factors that are driving the global latex pillow market. Rising usage of pillows, particularly in hospitals, nursing homes, is expected to be a major driver of the global latex pillow market. Another factor contributing to the demand for latex pillow is the rising population with increased disposable income.

There are some factors that are hampering the growth of latex pillow market .Lack of awareness about neck pain and affordability issues, especially for adults, can be considered as market restrains in an otherwise lucrative latex pillow market. The contour latex pillow prices are expected to be a major restraint of the market.

However, there are some factors that offer opportunities for market growth. Moreover, an increasing number of latex pillow manufacturers are looking to launch new models to cater to individual demands of different customers. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives are also expected to increase the sale of latex pillows in the near future.

A major trend boosting the latex pillow market is the increase in urban population, rising opportunities such as improving distribution channel, innovation of new product development with different advance technology and targeting the hospital, household to gain better business.

The global latex pillow market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, application, and geography. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into standard latex pillow, cylindrical latex pillow, contour latex pillow, and others. Rising preference for cylindrical latex pillow, which is attracting the consumers to buy more from the market. Moreover, the manufacturers are trying to innovate 3D design latex pillow, which will attract toward the kids and adults. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online, offline, brand outlets, departmental stores, medical stores, and others. A majority of the population prefers to buy the latex pillow from brand outlets, which is propelling the market. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into household, commercial, hospital, hotels, and nursing homes. Based on geography, the market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America is estimated to witness strong growth, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and major players and increasing research & development expenditure into the enhanced technology across the region. While, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness growth in the near future due to the rise in population, which in turn is estimated to boost the demand for latex pillows in the region.

Major players operating in the global wipe warmer market are Zhulian, Suitbo, KingKoil, SOFINA, Natulaidiya, SINOMAX, Dunlopillo, Reverie, DeRUCCI, Aisleep, JIATAI, noyoke, Serta, and Latex.

