Mammography Detectors Market Overview, Top Key Players, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2028

The report on global market for Mammography Detectors offers comprehensive and relevant research data meant for use of both established and new market players. At the outset, the report offers an overview of the market and then moves on to discuss the factors promoting or challenging it growth. To do so, the report studies both macro- and micro-fundamentals. It also packs in insightful prediction for the market for Mammography Detectors for the upcoming years after consulting leading industry experts and factoring in various statistical details.

Rising incidences of breast cancer through the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of mammography detectors market. For instance, menopausal hormone therapy increases risk of breast cancer. Additionally, rising geriatric population and increase in cases of hormonal imbalance will propel the growth of mammography detectors market. Moreover, rising awareness among the people about breast cancer after launching various awareness program by NGO’s in different geographies will also upsurge the growth of mammography detectors market. On other hand, discomfort to the patients, and side effects associated with mammography may limit the growth of mammography detectors market over the forecast period. The high consultation fees taken by diagnostic center for mammography test may also deter the growth of mammography detectors market.

Mammography Detectors Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Mammography Detectors market can be segmented on the basis of detector type, end user and geography.

Based on detector type, the global Mammography Detectors market is segmented as:

Computed Radiography Detectors

Flat Panel Detectors

CMOS Flat Detectors

Based on end user, the global Mammography Detectors market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Mammography Detectors Market: Overview

The Mammography Detectors is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing rising incidences of breast cancer among the women throughout the globe. According to National Cancer Institute, there are about 2,300 new cases of breast cancer in men each year, and about 230,000 new cases in women each year. According to few of the expert every women should take mammography test once in year which will rise the demand of mammography detectors in the global market. By detector type, computed radiography detectors is expected to be the most dominant segment due to its wide acceptance this type of mammography detector among the hospitals and diagnostic centers. CMOS flat detector segment by detector type in global mammography detectors market is the projected to show higher growth due its advance feature. Among all the end user hospital segment will dominate mammography detectors market whereas diagnostic center is projected to show relatively high growth rate.

Mammography Detectors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Mammography Detectors market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to gain maximum share for mammography detectors market in term of revenue owing to increased incidences of breast cancer. After North America mammography detectors market is followed by Europe and APEJ due to rising awareness among the people about the breast cancer. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow at faster rate than other region for mammography detectors market due high geriatric population in India and China. Middle East and Africa is expected show delayed growth for mammography detectors due to lack awareness among the people and low healthcare spending.

Mammography Detectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Mammography Detectors Market are Analogic Corporation, Sigmascreening, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc, Gamma Medical, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, SonoCiné, Inc, and Toshiba Corporation.

