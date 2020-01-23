Octane Boosters Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Octane Boosters Market: Overview

Octane boosters are used to raise the octane rating of petrol. Octane boosters are employed as a fuel treatment designed to enhance the octane rating of regular, unleaded petrol. It is formulated to increase the octane rating of petrol. Its unique formulation improves power and acceleration; enhances fuel economy; prevents engine detonation damage; and reduces pinging associated with low-octane fuel. Octane boosters also keep injectors clean so as to achieve optimum performance. Octane boosters increase the octane value of gasoline, inhibiting the premature ignition of fuel during the compression stroke. This is particularly important in high-performance (high-compression) engines. Octane boosters are actually fuel additives that are added to the gas inside the tank. Gas additives take the form of oxygenates such as alcohols or ethers, which reduce the level of carbon monoxide expelled into the air.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/octane-boosters-market.html

Octane Boosters Market: Trends & Demands

As discussed, an octane booster is a product designed to raise the octane rating of fuel. Increase in the efficiency of vehicles acts as a major driver of the octane boosters market. However, this holds true only for high-compression engines such as those found in sports cars. Several factors can influence vehicle performance, which implies that adding an octane booster to the fuel in an average car may not create a highly demonstrable effect. High price of the product and its low effectiveness are restraints of the octane boosters market. Several octane boosters come in lavish packaging, which makes extravagant claims about their effectiveness. Testing of octane boosters in controlled settings has shown that these products are actually not very effective. Since several octane boosters are quite expensive, it is often more cost effective to buy high-octane fuel than to use an octane booster, even in case of a product that works. High-quality octane boosters can deliver the octane numbers that is claimed; however, there are lot of these products on the market which don’t deliver the desired quality.

Octane Boosters Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the octane boosters market can be segmented into methylcyclopentadienyl manganese tricarbonyl (MMT), ferrocene, aromatic alcohols, and ethanol. Of these, MMT (methylcyclopentadienyl manganese tricarbonyl) is the dominant segment of the octane boosters market. MMT is used in refineries worldwide to raise the octane rating of fuel as an alternative to TEL (tetra-ethyl lead). However, it is far more eco-friendly than lead. Also, it is not harmful for emission control devices. MMT is a favored active compound in most good-quality octane boosters. Ferrocene is an iron compound that presents an inexpensive alternative to MMT.

In terms of application, the octane boosters market can be segmented into passenger cars, light & heavy commercial vehicles, motorcycles, marine, and stationary engines. It can also be used in sports vehicles to increase power and enhance performance. Light & heavy commercial vehicles is the dominant segment of the market, followed by the passenger cars segment.

GET FREE PDF to know Notable Developments:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62784

Octane Boosters Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global octane boosters market are Lucas Oil, Motor Medic, Torco Racing Fuels, and Klotz Canada.