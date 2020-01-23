OpenStack Service Market Emerging Economies Expected To Influence Growth Until 2025 | Red Hat, Canonical, Mirantis, Cisco Systems
OpenStack platform is a cloud computing platform that virtualizes resources from industry-standard hardware, organizes those resources into clouds, and manages them so users can access what they needwhen they need it.
The software platform consists of interrelated components that control diverse, multi-vendor hardware pools of processing, storage, and networking resources throughout a data center.
The key players covered in this study
Red Hat
Canonical
Mirantis
Cisco Systems
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
SUSE
IBM
Vmware
Rackspace
Huawei
Dell EMC
Oracle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solution
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Government & Defense
IT
Telecommunication
Academic & Research
BFSI
Retail & E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global OpenStack Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the OpenStack Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
