Performance Fluorine Chemicals and Polymers Market Industry Analysis, Size 2026

Global performance fluorine chemicals and polymers market is expected grow at a notable rate during 2018-2026, largely due to the growing applications in the electronics and construction industries. Usually, fluoroplastic or fluoropolymer is understood as a polymer which consists of fluorine (F) and carbon (C). These are also known as perfluoropolymers. These spark a lot of interest in relation to industry application due to their extreme chemical resistance. Apart from extreme resistance, they also offers various various unique advantages such as true amorphous nature, high resistance to heat (up to 300 °C), higher coefficient of friction than PTFE and PFA, excellent light transmission, lowest dielectric constant of any plastic, and many more.

Fluorine chemicals are often used as additives to enhance the desired properties of polymers. Growing research and development and subsequent advancements are expected to augment the growth of the global performance fluorine chemicals and polymers market.

Global Performance Fluorine Chemicals and Polymers Market: Key Trends

Fluorinated chemicals are essential to various industries. Their primary offerings such as additional safety, resilience, strength, and sturdiness. Fluoropolymers are used in cable and wire insulation for modern appliances like cell phones, computers, setup box, etc. This insulation is key to high speed data transfers, highly reliable hoses for airplanes, and emission reduction in vehicles. Additionally, products from the global performance fluorine chemicals and polymers market also make way for the production of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food products. Moreover, fluorinated chemical products also provide resistance to medical garments from oil, water and stains. These are also used widely in packaging food products, clothes, and carpeting industry. Hence, the multi-faceted benefits, wide range of applications, and rising demand for end-use industries are expected to drive growth of the Global performance fluorine chemicals and polymers market during 2018-2026.

Fluoroelastomers are synthetic rubbers which are widely known for their high-performance. These display exceptional resistance to various fluids, oils, gases, and chemicals in extreme conditions. Fluoroelastomers are rising in demand in electronics, automotive, petrochemical, and aerospace industry. Automotive and aerospace industries often hold large market shares as the key end-user sectors. The demand for fluoroelastomers in these industries is expected to up considerably due advancements in diaphragms, engine shaft sealing, packing, and hoses. The oil and gas sector deploys fluoroelastomers as contaminant and sealing solutions for resistance from extreme climates. Largely, their demand is anticipated to grow considerably during 2018-2026.

Global Performance Fluorine Chemicals and Polymers Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global performance fluorine chemicals and polymers market is highly competitive, consisting of several key players engaged in innovation. Some of the main players in the market are 3M, DuPont, Resirene, Solvay, Celanese, and MC Polymers.