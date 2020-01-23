Peritoneal Dialysis Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2023

Dialysis refers to the process of cleaning the blood in case of kidney failure or improper functioning of kidneys. There are two types of dialysis; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis involves pumping out of the blood to an artificial kidney system and is returned back to the body with the help of tubing accessories. Peritoneal Dialysis involves the cleansing of blood along with removal of extra fluids by utilizing body’s natural filter, the peritoneal membrane. Peritoneal membrane is the lining that surrounds the abdominal cavity comprising spleen, stomach, liver and intestines.

The solution or dialysate is placed in the peritoneum and the membrane filters fluids and waste from the blood into the solution which is then drained from the peritoneum after several hours and is again substituted with fresh dialysate. Peritoneal dialysis renders a lot of advantages or benefits such as minimal clinic visits (once in a month), no use of needles, supplies continuous therapy similar to natural functioning of kidney. The therapy is easy to perform even while travelling and sleeping thereby avoiding frequent visits to the dialysis center. On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis possesses some disadvantages such as need for the placement of a permanent catheter and imposing risk of infection. This type of dialysis is one of the great treatment modalities available for the patients interested to perform the dialysis at home.

Currently, it is perceived that the rate of peritoneal dialysis is declining worldwide. However substantial evidence is rarely available in the public domain. Assessment of longitudinal trends in the use of peritoneal dialysis was published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN). The study was focused on assessing the global trends of peritoneal dialysis from 1997 to 2008 spread across 130 countries. As per this data, around 59% patients were treated with peritoneal dialysis in developing countries and around 41% were treated in developed countries. Over the period of 12 years, the number of peritoneal patients increased in developed countries (by 21.8 per million population) and developing countries (by 24.9 patients per million).

The market for peritoneal dialysis can be segmented on the basis of the type of products, services and application. Peritoneal dialysis catheters, implantation systems, peritoneal solution and other accessories constitute some of the products used in the dialysis process. Services include homecare services and education about the peritoneal dialysis process. Application segment can be further analyzed by two types namely, automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD).

Geographically, North America and Europe would account for the major revenue contributors due to increased awareness and high accessibility to the products and services in these regions. On the contrary, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) promise lucrative opportunities for the market growth due to large patient population base and unmet healthcare needs. Regulatory policies elucidating the safety and precautionary measures to reduce the risk of infection would govern the market growth.

The major factors favoring the market growth are increasing number of patients suffering from chronic ailments such as diabetes and hypertension which would result in kidney failure and inturn increase the demand for peritoneal dialysis. For instance, as per the data enumerated by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and World Heart Federation (WHF), there are more than 300 million diabetics and more than 900 million people suffering from elevated blood pressure. In addition, increasing prevalence of renal diseases would further propel the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as risk of infection and permanent placement of catheter outside the body might hamper the market growth.

Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings and DaVita Healthcare Partners are some of the key players operating in this market.