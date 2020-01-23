Transportation Splint Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

The report on global market for Transportation Splint offers comprehensive and relevant research data meant for use of both established and new market players. At the outset, the report offers an overview of the market and then moves on to discuss the factors promoting or challenging it growth. To do so, the report studies both macro- and micro-fundamentals. It also packs in insightful prediction for the market for Transportation Splint for the upcoming years after consulting leading industry experts and factoring in various statistical details.

Increasing number sports-related injuries and road accidents are increasing the number of musculoskeletal problems thereby, propelling the demand for transportation splint. About 62% of most organized sports-related injuries occur during practice rather than in actual games. The most common types of sports-related injuries are muscle strains, sprains, repetitive motion injuries, bone or growth plate injuries, and heat-related illness. Furthermore, rising incidence of age-related orthopedic illness as a result of the growing geriatric population is expected to boost the transportation splint market growth. According to World Population Prospects, 2017, the number of aged people (those aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double (2.1 billion) by 2050 and to more than triple (3.1 billion) by 2100. Advancements in transportation splint is continuously influencing the vendors to focus on using advanced materials for manufacturing transportation splint. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global transportation splint market. However, availability of alternative treatment options for bone fractures is considered as the major obstacle hampering the growth of the global transportation splint market. Furthermore, high risk of pressure sores is also limiting the growth of the global transportation splint market.

The global market for transportation splint is segmented on basis of material type, end user and geography.

Based on material type, the global transportation splint market is segmented into:

Fiberglass Material

Plaster Material

Others

Based on application, the global transportation splint market is segmented into:

Hand/Finger

Forearm/Wrist

Elbow/Forearm

Knee

Tibia/Fibula

Ankle

Foot

Based on End User, the global transportation splint market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Others

On the basis of geography, the global transportation splint market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America transportation splint market is projected to register the maximum market share in the global transportation splint market, followed by Europe, due to the high incidence and prevalence of musculoskeletal problems and presence of major established players in the regions. The transportation splint market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR during the forecast period due to growing investments from both public and private bodies and improving healthcare facilities. However, the transportation splint market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show a steady growth over the forecast period.

The transportation splint market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players present in the global transportation splint market are SAM Medical, 3M Healthcare, DJO Global Inc., BSN medical, Onesky Holdings Ltd., Pedihealth Ltd., AlboLand Srl, and others. Major key players are looking for opportunities like geographical expansion which can increase their market share in the global transportation splint market. In addition, adoption of various strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements and others are observed in transportation splint market by local and emerging players to increase their market presence.

