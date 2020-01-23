Vaccine Transport Containers Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The growth trajectory of the global Vaccine Transport Containers market is shaped by a wide range of strategic factors and demand dynamics, a critical assessment of which is given in this report. The market is also influenced by changes in governmental regulations in key regions and the emerging business landscape. The report on the Vaccine Transport Containers market cover these notable developments and evaluates their impact on the competitive landscape. The comprehensive study presents a granular analysis of growth drivers and notable trends impacting the future growth of the market. It takes a closer look at prominent opportunities, recent technological advances, and striking adoption trends in various nations. The factor affecting the revenue share of key regional markets are analyzed in the report.

The vaccine transport containers are very simple and easy to use. Overall, using these vaccine transport containers require less labour skill. Coolant packs which comes as an accessory with vaccine transport containers are put into carriers and packed with the vaccine vials as per the instructions provided inside the cover of box. Vaccine transport containers are basically insulated containers that are used to store vaccines during transportation. Vaccine transport containers are smaller in size and capacity as compared with cold boxes. They are easier to carry and transport. Vaccine transport containers are used to transport vaccines from different health facilities to outreach sites where refrigeration is not available. They are generally carried by a healthcare worker who travels to a different site. The vaccine transport containers come into use where the combined travel time and immunization activity fall in a range of few hours to a day. The vaccine storage capacity of vaccine transport containers lies between 0.1 and 5.0 liters.

The growing adoption and availability of vaccine transport containers, particularly in major countries including United States, Germany, France, Spain and some countries of Asia-Pacific is projected to propel vaccine transport containers market growth over the coming years. The vaccine transport containers market is categorized on the basis of product type, modality type and end user. On the basis of product type, the vaccine transport containers market is classified into two types including active coolers, and passive coolers. However, based on the modality, the vaccine transport containers are categorized as mobile and stationary.

Growing prevalence of cancer and various chronic diseases and medical conditions in niche areas of disease outbreak that necessitates vaccines usage is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the growth of vaccine transport containers market over the globe. Awareness of vaccine transportation and storage is greater in human medicine owing to the risk of epidemic diseases including as polio, influenza, and smallpox. Thus growing prevalence of these endemic diseases over the time period is another major factor which further drive the revenue generation in vaccine transport containers market. The growing demand for efficient cold chain solutions to transport and store vaccines in the pharmaceutical sector allows the vaccine transport containers market to grow by offering medical help in remote areas. Vaccine transport containers are effective method for storing and transporting the vaccines and diluents. The outstanding features such as insulation from external heat environments, high-end insulating material, and light-weight, enables the transportation of vaccines and to an out-reach service.

The global vaccine transport containers market is segmented on basis of product type, modality type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Passive Coolers Vaccine Transport Containers

Active Coolers Vaccine Transport Containers

Segmentation by Modality Type

Mobile

Stationary

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research and Development Centers

Others

On the basis of product type, passive coolers vaccine transport containers registered highest revenue generation and is further anticipated to dominate the vaccine transport containers market over the forecast period. On the basis of modality, mobile vaccine transport containers are expected to find significant applications as they are easy to transport as compared with stationary ones, thus mobile vaccine transport segment generates highest revenues in global vaccine transport containers market. Whereas, among end users hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers research and development centers is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global vaccine transport containers market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America, specifically U.S. registered for the largest revenue shares in global vaccine transport containers market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, in Middle East and Africa region vaccine transport containers are not used at a great extent due to its low adoption among hospitals and clinics as they do not offer wide range vaccine offerings to different sites. North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period on the account of growing adoption of vaccine transport containers in the region.

Some of the key players involved in global Vaccine Transport Containers market are Sintex Plastic Technology, Blowkings India, AOV International, GPC Medical Ltd., Cyro scientific systems Pvt Ltd. and others.

