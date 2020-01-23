Zinc Coatings Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2026

Zinc Coatings Market: Introduction

Zinc metal is used as suitable corrosion protective coating for iron and steel products as it possesses characteristics such as corrosion resistance in most environments and exposure conditions. Zinc corrosion products, collectively known as zinc patina, act as an additional barrier between steel or iron and the environment.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/zinc-coatings-market.html

Zinc Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global zinc coatings market can be segmented based on type, process, end-use industry, and region. The types of zinc coatings are categorized based on the binder used during the manufacturing and formulation of the coating. This includes inorganic and organic zinc coatings. Inorganic zinc-rich coatings consist of silicate binders such as alkali silicate, water borne, and ethyl silicate solvent borne coatings. Wide range of binders, such as epoxy, alkyd, and polyurethane, is used in organic zinc coatings.

Zinc coatings are applied on steel or iron surfaces by electroplating, hot dip galvanizing, sherardizing, painting with zinc-rich coatings, zinc spraying (metallizing), and mechanical plating. Hot dip galvanizing is the most widely used process.

Based on end-use industry, the zinc coatings market can be classified into paints & coatings, automotive, oil & gas, building & construction, power generation, machinery, iron & steel, and transportation.

Zinc Coatings Market: Trends & Developments

Rapid urbanization and industrialization has boosted infrastructure development. The needs for corrosion protection of steel structures has also increased. This is driving the demand for zinc coatings market.

Manufacturers of zinc coatings are focusing on the development of advanced inorganic and organic zinc coatings, which do not require second coat. This is expected to reduce the handling cost, process cost, and energy cost. Manufacturers are using product innovation as a differentiating strategy to gain advantage over their competitors.

Inorganic zinc primers offer better galvanic protection compared to organic zinc primers, owing to the reactive nature of silicate binder with zinc particles. Organic zinc coatings encapsulate zinc particles. Inorganic zinc coatings can be formulated with higher volume of zinc owing to their reactive nature. Organic zinc primers are considerably less absorbent, since the binder which is used, fills the pores created by zinc loading.

Inorganic zinc primers are generally repaired using organic zinc primers, since inorganic zinc coatings have less adhesive binders and usually do not adhere well to each other once cured.

GET FREE PDF to know Notable Developments:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62832

Zinc Coatings Materials Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global zinc coatings market include The Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sumter Coatings, Inc., Rust Bullet Australia, Altex Coatings Ltd, Polyset Company, Anochrome Group, Specialized Coating Systems (Pty) Ltd., and Strands Industrial Coatings.