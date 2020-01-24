3D Printing Ceramics Market Top Key Players Operating Includes Are 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Ceramic used for 3D printing can withstand temperature up to 1700° Celsius or 3092° Fahrenheit. 3D printing ceramics possess superior qualities compared to the standard 3D printing. 3D printing ceramics offers a wide variety of colors such as turquoise and subtle shades of anise green and oyster blue. 3D printing ceramics can be used to print tableware and home décor to serve food or beverages.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market: Overview

Based on type, the global 3D printing ceramics market can be segmented into glass, fused silica, quartz, and others. Fused silica and quartz segments are expected to account for major share of the market during the forecast period. In terms of form, the 3D printing ceramics market can be classified into filament, liquid, and powder. Powder is estimated to be a dominant segment of the market in the near future. The powder segment has been expanding due to the rise in demand for laser sintering technology in commercial applications. Liquid 3D printing ceramics in the form of pastes and gels are employed in the production of several products through stereo lithography techniques, which are widely utilized in prototyping applications.

In terms of end-user, the 3D printing ceramics market can be divided into aerospace & defense, health care, automotive, consumer goods & electronics, manufacturing & construction, and others. The aerospace & defense segment held prominent share of the 3D printing ceramics market in 2017 primarily owing to the latest technological advancements and invention of new materials for prototyping as well as production in the aerospace & defense sector. Ceramics are used in several medical products in the health care sector such as dentures, surgical equipment, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products. This is boosting the 3D printing ceramics market. Increase in demand for high-quality 3D printing ceramics certified by various governing bodies for medical applications is further driving the 3D printing ceramics market.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market: Trends & Developments

Increase in demand for product modification and development, and rise in demand for 3D printing in the dental industry ate major drivers of the 3D printing ceramics market. Lesser developments in ceramics in comparison to metals and plastics with low application base, high cost of 3D printing ceramics due to low consumption volume, and poor acceptance rate of new technologies in emerging economies are factors restraining the 3D printing ceramics market. Increase in R&D investments by various end-use industries to sustain in the market is creating opportunities for the 3D printing ceramics market.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global 3D printing ceramics market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global 3D printing ceramics market during the forecast period, led by the increase in usage of ceramics in varied end-use industries in the region. The 3D printing ceramics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace primarily due to the increase in production activities in automotive and consumer goods & electronics sectors.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global 3D printing ceramics market include 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, CRP Group, Materialise, ExOne, Renishaw plc., Lithoz, and Tethon3D.