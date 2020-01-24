Aluminum Ladder Market – Key Development Opportunities Hidden In Emerging Economies

Prominent players operating in the global aluminum ladder market are Louisville Ladder, Strongwell, Swastik Corporation, ALCO Aluminium Ladders, Werner Co., Stradbally Ladders, Industrial Steps & Ladders, TB Davies, Kamsun Engineering Industries, Ballymore, Euro Towers, EGA Products, Lyte Ladders, P.W. Platforms, SA Ladder, Jumbor Industrial, Castor and Ladder, KRAUSE-Werk, National Ladder & Scaffold, Storage Products Group, Cotterman, Featherlite Industrial Ladders, WA Ladders, Bailey Ladders, Sunset Ladder, Moultonladder, and, LFI Ladders. These players are estimated to face tough competition in the near future due to presence of a large number of local players in the market. Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development activities to strengthen their foothold in the global aluminum ladder market. Companies are undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio. Producers in developing countries are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increase profitability for the sustainable growth of their business.

Aluminum ladder is a structure consisting of two vertical bars or pieces of rope joined to each other by a series of horizontal steps of aluminum. Available in a variety of designs and features, it is used for both household as well as commercial purposes. These ladders are lightweight, highly durable, corrosion resistant, have high strength, and are easier to carry and transport from one place to another. Aluminum ladders are more commonly used as extension ladders. It is very economical as compared to other ladders made of fiberglass, wood etc.

Key factors driving the aluminum ladder market include growth in the global construction industry, rapid urbanization, and increase in per capita income of individuals. Rapid growth in the warehouse and storage industry will drive the demand for aluminum ladder in the near future. Evolution in e-commerce has created huge opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the industry. In order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world, manufacturers and distributors of aluminum ladders are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce websites. This is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Promotion of aluminum ladders through various online channels is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the aluminum ladder market in the next few years. On the other hand, depletion of bauxite reserves and high import duty imposed on aluminum is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the aluminum ladder market.

The global aluminum ladder market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, end-users, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into vertical and horizontal. Based on distribution channel, the aluminum ladder market can be bifurcated into online and offline. In terms of end-users, the aluminum ladder market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Based on region, the global aluminum ladder market can be segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The aluminum ladder market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, due to stringent government initiatives for better manufacturing, infrastructural development, taxation norms, and technological development in emerging economies. Increasing demand for aluminum ladders in industries such as building & construction, foil & packaging, consumer goods, hardware & accessories, solar and transportation etc. will drive the market in developing countries such as Japan, India, and China. This is expected to augment the demand for aluminum ladder in these countries from 2018 to 2026. Growth in mining and construction sectors in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period.