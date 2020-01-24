Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2023

The global Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market is expected to witness ~6.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025.

Market Highlights

Automotive keyless entry systems include passive keyless entry (PKE) system and remote keyless entry (RKE) system. The RKE system functions with the transfer of radio frequency signal from a remote transmitter to a control module/receiver in the vehicle, where the signal sends an encrypted data stream directly to the car. The passive keyless entry (PKE) system provides drivers the access to a vehicle without even pressing a button within the certain area from vehicle. This system works with proximity sensors to determine the presence of drivers within a specific area.

The automotive keyless entry system market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for vehicle safety and security features along with the introduction of advanced electronic vehicle entry system. A rise in automotive production, demand for luxury vehicles and awareness about sophisticated features in vehicles are expected to add to the market growth.

Moreover, the automotive vehicle manufacturers have been working on the development of autonomous systems and other advanced technologies to offer superior products. This is expected to create opportunities for the participants in the automotive keyless entry system market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global automotive keyless entry systems market such as Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation (US), Atmel Corporation (US), Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan), HELLA KGAA Hueck & Co. (Germany), ARCO Lock & Security ENTERN LLC (US), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), and OMRON Corporation (Japan).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for automotive keyless entry systems is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global automotive keyless entry system market during the forecast period. This region is the largest manufacturer and consumer of new vehicles. The rise in per capita disposable income, awareness regarding vehicle safety and convenience have played a key role in the growth of the technologically advanced systems, the automotive keyless entry system being one of them. Additionally, higher vehicle production in Asia-Pacific coupled with significant presence of OEMs would drive the use of the keyless entry system. Furthermore, the presence of service and solution providers, such as Denso Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis who develop automotive keyless entry systems based on requirements, is expected to increase the adoption of automotive keyless entry system.

North America is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period. The US is expected to dominate the automotive keyless entry system market in North America in 2018. It has witnessed an increase in demand for automotive keyless entry systems, with an increase in demand for luxury cars and the need for ease in accessibility and vehicle handling.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive keyless entry systems market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provide a six-year annual trend analysis, which highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, which focuses on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive keyless entry systems market by vehicle type, sales channel, product type, and region.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Product type

Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) System

Remote Keyless Entry (RKE) System

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

