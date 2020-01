Bicycle Accessories Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

The report here amasses trade perspectives having a place with the global Bicycle Accessories market which verbalizes the present-day data and future exposures with reference to the dynamic powers at play. The prime clarification for the examination report is to offer the endorser with a wide framework and make open the wonderful substances and records. The quantifiable and testing explanations behind the examination other than executes data on issues, for example, drivers, shackles, and projections to gage the surrendered consequence of the global Bicycle Accessories market through the cross of the said gage period in the examination report.

The growth of the bicycle industry, owing to heavy traffic and congestion, has led to the higher adoption of bicycle accessories, such as helmets, apparels, begs and bicycle electronics, which ensure safety and enhance riding experience. Bicycle accessories are expected to emerge as important components in the growing bicycle industries.

More recently, bicycle accessories have been witnessing a surge in demand owing to growth in the bicycle industry and easy availability of products. Increase in the number of bicycle racing events and bicycle riding organizations has unfolded new opportunities for the growth of the bicycle accessories market. Bicycle manufacturers involved in the supply of accessories are observed to be focusing on promoting their merchandise by sponsoring events and providing custom products for different bicycle models. The prevalence of this trend is expected to remain strong across major bicycle markets.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Bicycle accessories are specially designed to protect body parts and improve riding experience. They include apparels, pedals, bags, bicycle electronics, pedals, rear view mirror, racks, etc. Bicycle electronics include GPS, power meter, etc.

The market for bicycle accessories can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

By Type:

Apparels Cycling Shoes, Cycling Gloves, Cycling Shorts, Cycling Jersey, Cycling Jacket, Helmets, Eyewear, Pedals, Bicycle Bags, Bicycle Electronics, Bicycle Racks, Bells, Rear View Mirrors Others (Spare tubes, minimum tools, etc.)

By Bicycle Type:

Road Mountain Sports

By Sales Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Rising Health Consciousness

Modern lifestyle and busy schedules force people to work without exercise and intake junk food, which result in obesity or overweight. According to the World Health Organization, in 2014, over half of the adult population in 114 nations including Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas was obese. With rising awareness, a healthy and more nature-friendly lifestyle is gaining attraction.

Moreover, studies reveal that bicycling burns 500 – 700 calories per hour. Individuals in countries have adopted bicycle riding as an effective way to burn fat and maintain their body mass. Thus, rising awareness among consumers is surging the demand for bicycles, which will further give impetus to the growth of the bicycle accessories market over the forecast period.

Light Weight Accessories to emerge as a Major Trend

The demand for bicycle accessories is projected to be grow significantly during the forecast period. The ever-growing bicycle industry, both in developing and developed economies, is the prime reason attributing to market growth. Moreover, the increase in the number of bicycle racing events is also expected to surge the demand for bicycle accessories over the forecast period. The growing trend of lightweight accessories is further expected to supplement market growth. With respect to products, local players in the market are providing competitive innovative products at a low price.

A major trend expected five years down the line, involves market leaders – both OEMs & dedicated manufacturers – focusing on providing accessories that are lightweight with increased efficiency and added comfort. Manufacturers are offering products as per consumer needs, which is escalating the competition.

Key Regulations

In Western Australia, a bicycle rider is legally required to wear a helmet at all the times on roads accessible to the public while cycling. Moreover, the helmets must have either the Australian Standard 2063 Part 1 or 2, or the USA Snell Memorial Foundation Standard (SMFS), or the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), or American Society for Testing Materials (SMF) authorization.

Regional Market Outlook

The global bicycle accessories market has been segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. Regional demand dynamics can be directly correlated with the demand for bicycles. China is expected to remain dominant in terms of sales and demand for bicycling accessories owing to increasing sales of bicycles. Europe is also expected to witness a high penetration rate owing to the growing bicycle fleet in the region. North America is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing government regulations that mandate safety accessories. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to high demand for accessories from bicycle users.

Global Bicycle Accessories Market: Key Players

Key players in the global bicycle accessories market are:

Garmin Ltd.

Shimano Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Track & Trails

Saris Cycling Group

Derby Connected

Aurora Sports Limited

Zhuhai Star Sports Equipment Co., Ltd

Verve Cycling

Rotor Bike Components

Stages Cycling, LLC



Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

In February 2018, Shimano collaborated with Team LottoNL-Jumbo to develop New S-Phyre Eyewear. The S-PHYRE X and S-PHYRE R glasses hold this concept with a form-fitting design to fit snugly and reduce airflow turbulence. These new models barely tip the scales at 25.6g and 28.6g respectively

An overview of the bicycle accessories market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the bicycle accessories market and their potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved, from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the bicycle accessories market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global bicycle accessories market

In-depth pricing analysis by key product segments, regions and major bicycle accessories market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global bicycle accessories market

Analysis of the global bicycle accessories market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key bicycle accessories market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the bicycle accessories market

