CLINICAL LABORATORY TEST MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Clinical Laboratory Test market for 2018-2023.

The growing geriatric population base, primarily in the European and North American countries, is also anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities in this area. The increase in aging population and amplified acute and long-term healthcare needs are driving the growth of clinical laboratory tests market at a global level. Moreover, rising awareness amongst people and healthcare professionals about the need of regular body profiling is also estimated to enhance usage of clinical tests.

Increasing adoption of laboratory automation systems is anticipated to accentuate growth of this market over the next decade. For example, approximately more than 30% of the laboratories in North America, Europe, and Japan have implemented a significant degree of laboratory automation.

Advantages of automation such as its ability to reduce errors, improve efficacy, and enhance patient safety by integrating electronic, mechanical, and informatics tools are expected to propel the market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Clinical Laboratory Test will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 208800 million by 2023, from US$ 208800 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Clinical Laboratory Test market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Complete Blood Count

HGB/HCT Testing

BUN Creatinine Testing

Electrolytes Testing

HbA1c Testing

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing

Liver PanelTesting

Renal Panel Testing

Lipid Panel Testing

Segmentation by application:

Clinical Laboratory test Centers

Hospitals/ clinics

Academic research institutes

Government institutes

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Quest Diagnostics

Merck KgaA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Genoptix

Healthscope

Labco

Charles River Laboratories

OPKO Health, Inc

Abbott

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Clinical Laboratory Test market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Clinical Laboratory Test market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clinical Laboratory Test players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Clinical Laboratory Test with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

