Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2019-2027) & Opportunity Assessment

Clinical trial companies, also known as contact manufactures or CROs, offer development and research, and manufacturing services on a contract basis to pharmaceutical and biotechnology vendors as well as government institutions, foundations, and universities. The clinical trial industry uses outbound logistics for the complete management of the way resources are acquired, stored, and moved to different end- users or markets. The use of inbound logistics helps the clinical trial industry have a continual supply of drugs, equipment, and devices from suppliers and distributors in different locations.

Continuous emphasis by the manufacturers towards balancing shipment and supply costs, optimizing production and packaging and minimizing overage and avoiding shortages, are propelling the demand for efficient solutions for clinical trial supply and logistics. Technological advancements will also drive the growth in clinical trial supply and logistics market, providing efficient planning and real-time data analysis to improve supply chains mid-trial. Drug pooling for multi-trial programmes will also augment the demand for regional depot network with strong transport networks to trial sites.

In 2018, the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Bahn

DHL

FedEx

UPS

Agility

Air Canada Cargo

Avinex Ukr

Biocair International

Biotec Services International

CEVA

Cold Chain Technologies

Continental Air Cargo

CSafe Global

Helapet

Igloo Thermo-Logistics

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International

L&M Transportation Services

LifeConEx

Marken

Nordic Cold Storage

Panalpina World Transport

Sofrigam

TNT Express

UTi Pharma

VersaCold



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product

Service



Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Medical Industry

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

