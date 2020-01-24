Construction Plastics Market Increase in Demand for PVC in the Building & Construction Industry and Rise in Demand for Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Plastics

Plastics are widely used in the construction industry due to their versatility, strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and corrosion resistance. Plastics are also employed in construction due to their lightness of weight. They are also easier to transport and handle. Construction plastics are resistant to rot and corrosion and have strong weatherability. Plastic can also be flexible, and are easily extruded, bent, molded, and 3D printed. Construction plastics are commonly used in pipes, cables, coverings, panels, films, and sheets.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/construction-plastics-market.html

Global Construction Plastics Market: Trends & Developments

Increase in demand for PVC in the building & construction industry and rise in demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS) plastics are the major factors expected to drive the global construction plastics market. Sluggish economy of ChinaChina is largest producer of the plastics and prohibition of PVC products in green buildings are anticipated to hamper the global construction plastics market during the forecast period. Increase in investments in emerging economies and high demand for construction plastics in Asia Pacific are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the construction plastics market.

Request to view Brochure Report:

Global Construction Plastics Market: Segmentation

In terms of type, the global construction plastics market can be segmented into expanded polystyrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. The polyvinyl chloride segment dominated the global obstruction market in 2018. Polyvinyl chloride is extensively used in pipes. Polyvinyl chloride offers thermal conductivity, insulation, scratch resistance, durability, design freedom, and flexibility. Polyvinyl chloride is also cheaper than other types of construction plastics. It can be removed and recycled with ease. Polystyrene is a low conductor of heat and helps in retaining heat in infrastructure. It is lightweight, and easy to install and handle. In terms of application, the global construction plastics market can be divided into insulation materials, windows & doors, and pipes. The pipes segment held major share of the construction plastics market in 2018. Pipes are made of lightweight materials and plastics. Construction plastics are also employed extensively in windows and doors.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=66206

Global Construction Plastics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global construction plastics market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was a leading region of the global market in 2018, led by rapid industrialization and increase in personal disposable income of consumers in the region. Increase in demand for plastics in various end-use industries, such as construction, is also expected to boost the construction plastics market in the region. China is the largest producer of plastics. It manufactures plastics at low rates. Thus, Asia Pacific is an attractive region of the global construction plastics market. Shifting of the building & construction industry to Asia Pacific due to cheap labor, supportive government policies, and availability of natural resources is estimated to boost the construction plastics market in the region during the forecast period. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is followed by North America. Rise in demand for renovation of old buildings in North America is likely to fuel the construction plastics market in the region.

Global Construction Plastics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global construction plastics market include DowDuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay, SABIC, and Total.