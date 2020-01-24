DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Digital Remittance market for 2018-2023.
This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.
Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Digital Remittance will register a 25.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5890 million by 2023, from US$ 1540 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
Segmentation by application:
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
WeChat Payment
Ant Financial/Alipay
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Remittance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Digital Remittance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Remittance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Digital Remittance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Remittance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Banks Digital Remittance
2.2.2 Digital Money Transfer Operators
2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Digital Remittance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Migrant Labor Workforce
2.4.2 Study Abroad and Travel
2.4.3 Small Businesses
2.5 Digital Remittance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Digital Remittance by Players
3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Digital Remittance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Western Union (WU)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Western Union (WU) News
11.2 Ria Financial Services
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Ria Financial Services News
11.3 PayPal/Xoom
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 PayPal/Xoom News
11.4 TransferWise
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.4.3 TransferWise Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 TransferWise News
11.5 WorldRemit
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.5.3 WorldRemit Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 WorldRemit News
11.6 MoneyGram
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.6.3 MoneyGram Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 MoneyGram News
11.7 Remitly
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.7.3 Remitly Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Remitly News
11.8 Azimo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered
11.8.3 Azimo Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Azimo News
……Continued
