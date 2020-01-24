DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Digital Remittance market for 2018-2023.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Digital Remittance will register a 25.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5890 million by 2023, from US$ 1540 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Segmentation by application:

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3450182-2018-2023-global-digital-remittance-market-report-status-and-outlook

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Remittance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Remittance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Remittance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Digital Remittance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Digital Remittance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Banks Digital Remittance

2.2.2 Digital Money Transfer Operators

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Digital Remittance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Migrant Labor Workforce

2.4.2 Study Abroad and Travel

2.4.3 Small Businesses

2.5 Digital Remittance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Digital Remittance by Players

3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Digital Remittance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Western Union (WU)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Western Union (WU) News

11.2 Ria Financial Services

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ria Financial Services News

11.3 PayPal/Xoom

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PayPal/Xoom News

11.4 TransferWise

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.4.3 TransferWise Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 TransferWise News

11.5 WorldRemit

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.5.3 WorldRemit Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 WorldRemit News

11.6 MoneyGram

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.6.3 MoneyGram Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 MoneyGram News

11.7 Remitly

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.7.3 Remitly Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Remitly News

11.8 Azimo

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.8.3 Azimo Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Azimo News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3450182-2018-2023-global-digital-remittance-market-report-status-and-outlook

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com