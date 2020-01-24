Digital Signage Market: Immense Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Digital Signage Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the global Digital Signage industry, followed by market definitions, taxonomy, and market background, market analysis by key segments, regional analysis, and competition landscape. Every section of the study covers quantitative & qualitative information regarding Digital Signage market on the basis of historical data, key opinions of industry experts and recent trends in the market.

Intellectual of Digital Signage Market: Digital signage is a sub segment of signage. Digital displays use technologies such as LCD, LED and Projection to display content such as digital images, video, streaming media, web pages, weather data, restaurant menu, or text. They can be found in public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and corporate buildings etc., to provide wayfinding, exhibitions, marketing and outdoor advertising.Digital signage is a specialized form of video broadcast aimed at a very narrow niche audience in which video or multimedia content is displayed for informational or advertising purposes. A digital sign usually consists of a computer or playback device connected to a large, bright digital screen such as a commercial-grade LCD or plasma display, which is the products discussed in this report.Digital signage have broad end-use applications, it is widely used in department stores, schools, libraries, office buildings, medical facilities, airports, train and bus stations, banks, auto dealerships and other public venues. It is also commonly used in corporate, employee-facing environments. If the display is connected to a computer, the data on the screen can be updated in real time by means of an Internet or proprietary network connection. The system can employ multiple screens if an extra-large display is required. The increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, advancements in technology offerings and rising infrastructure are the key driving factors for the digital signage market.The Digital Signage market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Signage.

Digital Signage Market Competition By Top Manufacturers:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Philips

Toshiba

Daktronics

Sony

Panasonic

NEC Display

Sharp

Planar Systems

Mitsubishi

Innolux

Advantech

Viewsonic

Cisco Systems Inc

Marvel

Based on Product Type:

LED Display

LCD Display

Others

Based on end users/applications:

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Banking

Others

