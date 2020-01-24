Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market 2019: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The growing technological advancements in the upstream sector of oil & gas has been identified as one of the key factors driving the growth of exploration and production (E&P) software.

In 2017, the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Paradigm

ION Geophysical

Ikon Science

INT

Exprodat Consulting

GEPlan Consulting

Landmark Solutions

Baker Hughes

IHS

Emerson

Peloton

Computer Modelling Group

Petroleum Experts

Kongsberg Gruppen

GE Oil & Gas

OVS Group

P2 Energy Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Resource Characterization

Reservoir Simulation

Drilling and Production

Market segment by Application, split into

On-shore

Off-shore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Risk Management Mapping

1.4.3 Seismic Amplitude Analysis

1.4.4 Portfolio Aggregation

1.4.5 Performance Tracking

1.4.6 Navigation System

1.4.7 Resource Valuation

1.4.8 Resource Characterization

1.4.9 Reservoir Simulation

1.4.10 Drilling and Production

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 On-shore

1.5.3 Off-shore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size

2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Schlumberger

12.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.2 Paradigm

12.2.1 Paradigm Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Paradigm Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Paradigm Recent Development

12.3 ION Geophysical

12.3.1 ION Geophysical Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.3.4 ION Geophysical Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ION Geophysical Recent Development

12.4 Ikon Science

12.4.1 Ikon Science Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.4.4 Ikon Science Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ikon Science Recent Development

12.5 INT

12.5.1 INT Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.5.4 INT Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 INT Recent Development

12.6 Exprodat Consulting

12.6.1 Exprodat Consulting Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Exprodat Consulting Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Exprodat Consulting Recent Development

12.7 GEPlan Consulting

12.7.1 GEPlan Consulting Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.7.4 GEPlan Consulting Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 GEPlan Consulting Recent Development

12.8 Landmark Solutions

12.8.1 Landmark Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Landmark Solutions Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Landmark Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Baker Hughes

12.9.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.9.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.10 IHS

12.10.1 IHS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

12.10.4 IHS Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 IHS Recent Development

12.11 Emerson

12.12 Peloton

12.13 Computer Modelling Group

12.14 Petroleum Experts

12.15 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.16 GE Oil & Gas

12.17 OVS Group

12.18 P2 Energy Solutions

