First and Last Mile Delivery Market 2019 – Upcoming Trends and Market Strategies

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “First and Last Mile Delivery Market (Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, and Heavy Duty Vehicle; Cargo Type: Dry Goods, Postal, and Liquid Goods; End-use: Chemical, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, FMCG, Hi-tech Product Industry, Food and Beverage, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global First and Last Mile Delivery Market is projected to surpass US$ 1,100 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global first and last mile delivery market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 18.23% between 2018 and 2026.

The first and last mile delivery of product distribution is vital to any merchant. The first mile always indicates the movement of goods from retailer to courier service or anyone who supplies the goods to the end-user or final distributer, while last mile denotes the final stage of movement of goods to its final customers.

Supply chain management providers are adopting innovative and latest technologies in order to enhance their availability, elasticity, sustainability, and efficiency. Several customers are willing to pay additional or extra charge for delivery or for immediate delivery, which in turn is projected to fuel the demand for first and last mile delivery in the near future. Adoption of cyber physical system-based service and use of sophisticated and metaheuristic algorithms are boosting the productivity of fist and last mile delivery solutions.

Digitization in supply chain, such as integration of major technologies such as smart logistics and warehousing, and critical analysis of information are anticipated to increase the demand for first and last mile delivery in different industries. This, in turn, is likely to propel the first and last mile delivery mile market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in urbanization which leads to a more concentrated consumer market, drastic change in consumer behavior, and increase in use of digital platforms for purchase are likely to propel the first and last mile delivery market during the forecast period.