Foam Insert Market 2019 by Key Players – Sonoco Products Company, DRB Packaging Volk Packaging, Corporation

Foam inserts ensure damage-free transportation of fragile products from one place to another during the process of shipping. To meet the different needs of packaging, foam inserts are being developed for the safety of products. High-level protection is offered to the packaged goods when packed with a form insert. Manufacturing companies provide foam inserts as per product fabrication, container dimension, and package size.

Foam inserts are generally used by the manufacturers of electrical and electronic products due to their fragile nature. Foam inserts are also used by the defense industry to protect artilleries and other defense equipment from damage or spoilage. A foam insert is lightweight, durable, and easy to mold according to the goods or products. Foam inserts are used in various industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, military applications, manufacturing, and healthcare among others.

Applicants responsible for the demand for foam inserts are electronics and appliances, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and consumer product manufacturing industries. The foam insert market is driven by manufactures of fragile goods. These foam inserts are shaped according to the shape and size of the products, which are to be packed in the container and ensure damage-proof packing. Some chemical products which can be hazards when directly exposed to the environment are properly kept in packed containers with the help of a foam insert.

It also gives stability and rigidity to the packaged goods to prevent any physical damage. Highlighting a largely fragmented and unorganized market structure for form insert, the increased in number of small scale regional manufacturers, is expected to grow the global market for foam insert.

Use of foam packaging is steadily witnessing a ban across some parts of the world, which can restrain the foam insert market. Catering to various specifications of product packaging is a resolvable experiment, however, it requires significant expenditure on recalibration of production machineries and replacement of traditional protective packaging methods. Market players in the foam insert market are been forced by the environmental protective agencies to consider recycling and reusing foam insert packaging products. This has lowered the profit margins and affected operation costs.